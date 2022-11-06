Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.

2 DAYS AGO