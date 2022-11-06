ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
BBC

EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport

That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
Yardbarker

‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale

Caoimhin Kelleher was a man possessed between the sticks, saving three spot-kicks on the night before Harvey Elliott’s effort secured the victory. It’s a big statement from the German tactician amid ongoing fears that a petrostate with dubious human rights concerns could take over the club, forcing the manager into a rethink over his future at the Anfield helm.
SB Nation

Alisson Becker: Liverpool Have to Use Tottenham Win “For the Next Game”

The big story around Liverpool this week is off the pitch following news that owners Fenway Sports Group are actively seeking to sell at least a portion of the club. There’s still football to be played, though—even if that’s just two more games before teams break for the World Cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy