The Guardian

Low’s Mimi Parker was a voice of hope and healing in indie rock

In the early days of their marriage, Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker’s dream was simple. “We wanted to do something in life together – be in business together, or work together … Just be together,” Sparhawk told me in 2013. The solution materialised in 1993 when they formed Low, in which Parker sang and drummed until her death on Saturday of ovarian cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
DoYouRemember?

Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew

She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
OKLAHOMA STATE
soultracks.com

Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63

(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Star Lance Waldroup's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners personality Lance Waldroup's death from over a year ago painted a sad image for the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death isn't a surprise to those that knew him, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Music Carolyn finds "The One" inside herself

(November 8, 2022) SoulTrackers first latched on to Music Carolyn’s journey, which started with the R&B duo Taniq in 2008, but that seems like ages ago, musically. In essence, despite all the skills she brings to the mic, the season had arrived for her to take inventory of herself behind the scenes. The inconvenience of an infamous pandemic worked in Carolyn’s favor, as she enjoyed the solitude of social distancing to refocus on her artistry. And her faith has further grounded a very respectable career. The Houston native -- now based in L.A. -- has a classically trained voice that can navigate the music anywhere she chooses from Beyonce’s “Flaws and All” to the jazz standard “Them There Eyes.”
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Mourns Her ‘Sweet, Funny’ Brother: ‘I Will Carry You With Me’

Hours after the death of pop star Aaron Carter, his twin sister Angel Conrad took to her Instagram to mourn the tragic loss. “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote on Saturday, Oct. 5. “You will be missed dearly.” She continued, “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”
LANCASTER, CA
The Guardian

Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter

A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
POPSUGAR

How Jeremy Strong's Life Changed Since Becoming a Father to 3 Girls

"Succession" has been a huge hit on HBO ever since it premiered in June 2018. The series focuses on the Roy siblings who compete against one another to see who should inherit their father's media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. One of the things that makes the show so interesting is seeing the siblings' complicated relationships with each other and their father, Logan Roy, unfold each season. While the family's dynamic can be described as dysfunctional, in real life, Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, previously told GQ that he has a "stable" home life with his wife, Emma Wall, and their children.
anothermag.com

Sofie Royer on the Seductive Power of Pierrot

This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Pierrot is a character that became a mainstay of the commedia dell’arte movement. The Moonstruck Pierrot came to fame through an Italian actor who would paint himself as the white clown during the full moon and cause a ruckus, putting on impromptu plays and musical events in his town square. It’s this duality that draws me so closely to Pierrot – he is always on a precipice, dancing between a state of sin and a state of grace. To me, Pierrot transcends gender. He has a seductive power – not necessarily that women wanted to be with him, but they embody him by painting their faces and adopting his demeanour. Having spent my teenage years in Vienna and returning here after living in LA, it feels like I have regressed into adolescence. Becoming Pierrot is a way for me to escape that while on the stage. He really came alive on stage, and that is how I feel too. He has been traipsing in and out of history for so long – I’m just here to honour and carry on the tradition.”

