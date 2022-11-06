This article is taken from the Autumn/Winter 2022 issue of AnOther Magazine:. “Pierrot is a character that became a mainstay of the commedia dell’arte movement. The Moonstruck Pierrot came to fame through an Italian actor who would paint himself as the white clown during the full moon and cause a ruckus, putting on impromptu plays and musical events in his town square. It’s this duality that draws me so closely to Pierrot – he is always on a precipice, dancing between a state of sin and a state of grace. To me, Pierrot transcends gender. He has a seductive power – not necessarily that women wanted to be with him, but they embody him by painting their faces and adopting his demeanour. Having spent my teenage years in Vienna and returning here after living in LA, it feels like I have regressed into adolescence. Becoming Pierrot is a way for me to escape that while on the stage. He really came alive on stage, and that is how I feel too. He has been traipsing in and out of history for so long – I’m just here to honour and carry on the tradition.”

