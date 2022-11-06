Read full article on original website
Kallie Burton
3d ago
to the gibbs family we are all family if you ever need anything dont hesitate to ask we will get through this as a family you are loved you are special our brother coy may you fly high on the wings of a dove and join our brothers jason & eric on the grandstands in heaven where you will reunite with your brother go climb those stairs may you hear the choir sing you home brothers and sisters may we sing our brother coy home to heaven we love you congratulations on a job well done love support prayers yall go out to the gibbs family one love one heart one family ~NascarDaughter
