South Carolina State

It’s Election Day: How, when and where to vote

Election Day is upon us today as Iowans vote on who should be the state’s next governor, U.S. senator, U.S. House members, lawmakers in the Iowa Legislature and on county Boards of Supervisors – and much more. How to vote. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to...
IOWA STATE
Step back in time and explore Nebraska's history at these state parks

Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history just waiting for you to explore. Each one is a unique experience, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator in charge of historical parks for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “From Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, where champion trees grow,...
NEBRASKA STATE
A redder Range could determine the makeup of Minnesota's Legislature

Last week, one of the largest solar manufacturing plants in the country celebrated a major expansion — not in California, or Texas but on Minnesota’s Iron Range. DFL U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were there to celebrate. So was local DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard, who reminded the crowd that the solar plant is built on the old tailings of an iron ore mine and very near to what could be a new wave of mining in the region.
MINNESOTA STATE
Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends

Nebraska ended a contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases over the Kansas-based contractor’s continuing failure to meet state caseload limits, among other problems. But 10 months after the state started taking back responsibility for the care of abused and neglected children, the situation has worsened in Douglas and...
OMAHA, NE

