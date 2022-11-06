Last week, one of the largest solar manufacturing plants in the country celebrated a major expansion — not in California, or Texas but on Minnesota’s Iron Range. DFL U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were there to celebrate. So was local DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard, who reminded the crowd that the solar plant is built on the old tailings of an iron ore mine and very near to what could be a new wave of mining in the region.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO