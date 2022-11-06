Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers NFL Trade Deadline Targets at WRFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Packers should just get it over with and bench Aaron Rodgers
The Packers are a dumpster fire. The time is now.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
SB Nation
The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season
The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Top 13 waiver wire targets for Week 10 of fantasy football: Jeff Wilson Jr. still has plenty of value in Miami
Jeff Wilson Jr. was kicked out of San Francisco, but has quickly found a role, and plenty of carries, in the Miami Dolphins offense.
Tom Brady's new historic feat even blew Bill Belichick's mind
It isn’t easy to surprise New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick these days, but then again, there’s never been a player like Tom Brady before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in NFL history to eclipse 100,000 passing yards on Sunday, while also leading his team on a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed
Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
ABC News
Source: Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for UCL injury
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. His status is uncertain for the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still...
49ers Released Former Broncos Tight End From Practice Squad On Monday
The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves Monday following the team's Week 9 bye. In order to open a slot on the team's practice squad, Benjamin Allbright reported this afternoon that San Francisco has released former Broncos' tight end Troy Fumagalli. "The 49ers have ...
Father-in-law of former NFL DT Domata Peko sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
Domata Peko, a defensive tackle and a fan favorite, played in 171 games for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2006 to 2016.
Packers Rookie Wide Receiver To Miss Significant Time With Injury
Aaron Rodgers will be without another one of his key offensive weapons for a significant amount of time. Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs reportedly has a high-ankle sprain. The rookie out of Nevada will likely miss the next four to six weeks. Another significant blow to the ...
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Rams announce concerning injury for Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on track after losing four of their last five games, but they may be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford...
