The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
SB Nation

The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season

The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
ABC News

Source: Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for UCL injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen. His status is uncertain for the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. "We're just going through it, still...
Athlon Sports

Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday

Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce concerning injury for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to get back on track after losing four of their last five games, but they may be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head Sean McVay announced on Wednesday that Matthew Stafford is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Stafford...

