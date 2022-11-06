Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare 2 players beg Infinity Ward to nerf controversial feature
To use aim assist or to not use aim assist, that is the question. For many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players, using this option has basically been a given since launch, as it's so dang good at doing what it says on the tin. The feature is meant...
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
dexerto.com
Best HCR 56 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s HCR 56 is a slow but deadly LMG capable of dominating any battlefield, as long as it has the right loadout attached. Here’s the best HCR 56 loadout along with the best perks, equipment, and attachments. With over 40 different weapons to choose from in...
dexerto.com
Rockstar Games boss confirms “unfortunate” GTA 6 leak won’t impact release
Rockstar Games has responded to concerns that GTA 6 could be delayed following the massive hack that resulted in early gameplay footage being leaked. The gaming world was set ablaze back in September when 90 videos featuring developmental footage of GTA 6 appeared online following a major Rockstar Games hack.
dexerto.com
How to level up Battle Pass in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 is finally here with an unexpected twist. Here’s everything you need to know about leveling up the game’s Battle Pass. Modern Warfare 2 did not shy away from turning CoD’s traditional formula on its head. Receivers change how players unlock weapons and attachments, forcing the use of weapons players may not have even touched in previous series entries.
dexerto.com
TLOU players convinced Factions will get Battle Pass after Fortnite hint
A Fortnite battle pass designer has joined Naughty Dog, leading some TLoU fans to believe the Factions multiplayer game will feature a similar system. Naughty Dog originally intended to ship The Last of Us’ all-new Factions experience alongside TLoU Part II in 2020. Ahead of the sequel’s release, however, the studio chose to focus all of its efforts on the narrative campaign.
dexerto.com
Halo Infinite player recreates iconic Blood Gulch map just hours after Forge Beta starts
One Halo player has already created one of the franchises most iconic maps, Blood Gulch, in the newly released Halo Infinite Forge mode. After months of waiting, Halo Infinite’s Forge mode has finally arrived. The game mode – made available as part of Infinite’s massive Winter Update – brings with it the chance for players to create their own maps, game types, weapon combinations, and more.
Android Authority
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
dexerto.com
Asmongold shocked after WoW Dragonflight devs deliver change to login screen he called for
Twitch star Asmongold was stunned after discovering that WoW Dragonflight’s login screen was changed to include a recommendation he made directly to Blizzard Entertainment. Asmongold has developed over the years into the leading World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch. The 31-year-old has spent recent days gearing up, along with...
dexerto.com
How to get your official Warzone Legacy memorial video
Activision is allowing players to retrieve their personalized Warzone career video, showing off key stats, fun facts, and a number of different interesting tidbits about their time playing the Call of Duty battle royale. Here’s how to get yours. Warzone 2 is due to arrive on Wednesday, November 16,...
dexerto.com
Warzone plans revealed for Caldera “relaunch” after WZ2 goes live
Activision revealed its plans for the original Warzone experience once Warzone 2 releases, and the future is grim for two fan-favorite maps. Season 5 Reloaded marks an end to Warzone’s remarkable two-and-a-half-year run. In June, Activision announced the battle royale surpassed over 125 million collective players since the game’s launch in March 2020. Spanning Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard, Warzone offered over 160 weapons and waves of seasonal content.
dexerto.com
All rewards at the Raven Tree in God of War Ragnarok: What you get for finding Odin’s Ravens
Tracking down all of Odin’s Ravens in God of War Ragnarok unlocks some of the game’s most powerful rewards at the Raven Tree. Here’s a full look at what’s contained within each chest. No different from the 2018 God of War reboot, Ragnarok comes with a...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 doubles player count record of original game in just one month
Overwatch 2 has been a raging success in Blizzard’s eyes, with player numbers far exceeding records set by the original game in the first month. More than 35 million players tried the free-to-play shooter, and they expect the community to grow. The fever surrounding Overwatch 2’s launch is still...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players hitting max level instantly with XP boost trick
WoW Dragonflight players are utilizing the copious amounts of XP boosts currently available to hit the maximum level at record speeds. WoW Dragonflight’s pre-patch event is live, bringing the first batch of big changes to the long-running MMORPG. In the first part of the pre-patch, developer Blizzard Entertainment unleashed...
dexerto.com
Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.61 patch notes: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support, bug fixes, more
Cyberpunk 2077 has released its 1.61 patch, which has fixed a number of issues within the game and added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution — so here are all the patch notes you need to know about for the latest update. The Cyberpunk 2077 1.61 patch notes are...
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
dexerto.com
Where to find the Dial A Drop in Fortnite & how to use it
The Dial A Drop is a brand new item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 that lets you choose between various care packages for you and your squad. Here’s where to find it and how it works. There have been plenty of exciting new weapons to try out in...
dexerto.com
Rubius quickly unbanned on Twitch after Sonic Frontiers copyright mishap
Spanish Twitch star Rubius was quickly unbanned after a miscommunication with SEGA led to a copyright strike while playing Sonic Frontiers during his broadcast. With nearly 13,000,000 followers on Twitch — Rubius has made a name for himself as one of the top Spanish-speaking streamers on the platform. However,...
dexerto.com
Bloodhound main’s heirloom tattoo gets seal of approval from Apex Legends community
The Apex Legends community has shown nothing but support for a Bloodhound main that recently got an heirloom tattoo. Apex Legends faithful regularly find ways to honor their favorite battle royale, be it through fan art, tattoos, or cosplay. Last month, for example, a student shared photos of a Shield...
Comments / 0