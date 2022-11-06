Read full article on original website
Polygon
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s physical disc isn’t actually big enough to hold Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In classic Call of Duty fashion, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will require a ton of storage space. However, the physical disc may not even carry the game’s data, and is almost completely useless. How useless? It only comes with 72 MB worth of data printed on it.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
How to Claim Free Double XP Tokens in Modern Warfare 2
For those who purchased the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Vault Edition, it appears you now have some free XP Tokens to claim courtesy of Activision. Early on into the highly anticipated launch of MW2, there was some major confusion about a promo concerning the "highest-tier version" of the game players can buy — the $100 Vault Edition. Before the game launched, Activision has a pre-order promo that intended to reward players with tons of XP Tokens for purchasing the Vault Edition exclusively through the Warzone, Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare (2019) In-Game Store. As you might expect, many who bought the Vault Edition outside of the game (e.g. PlayStation Store) were pretty upset, so now it appears Activision is giving the bonus to all Vault Edition owners.
How to Unlock Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Wondering how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? We've got you covered. In Modern Warfare 2, Calling Cards and Emblems have returned once again, allowing players to customize their player cards with stylized backgrounds and graphics. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock Calling Cards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
How to tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released a few days ago, giving players some time to try out all of the new features implemented by the developers. But some of those new features, such as the weapon tuning system, have already been disabled. Weapon tuning is a system in...
IGN
Activision Blizzard is Working on a 2023 Call of Duty Full Premium Release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 makes $1 Billion in 10 Days and More
Activision Blizzard just posted their third quarter 2022 financial results, and they hold some exciting information for Call of Duty players. Through the document, it has been noticed that Activision does not wish to stop after the success of MW2 and is continuing the momentum in 2023. Their plans for 2023 include, "the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms".
Tri-City Herald
Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 have an updated prestige system. With the promise of rewards and a new set of challenges, here's everything you need to know about the new prestige system. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Prestige System Updated. The update prestige system includes...
dotesports.com
Best P890 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
FPS titles have always had a wide selection of weaponry dedicated to any situation and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. Players can dip their toes in the SMG pool and find countless run and gun weapons to choose from, or you can post up on the grassy knoll and shoot anyone far, far away.
dotesports.com
What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.
Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Release Date Information
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's battle pass is coming soon, and players are looking forward to its release date. From the pricing to the battle pass progression, here's everything you need to know about the Battle Pass' release date. When Is Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass Coming Out?. The...
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
Modern Warfare 2: This Is The Best Lachmann-556 Loadout For Multiplayer
Few weapons in the new version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" are as impressive as the Lachmann-556. The game's official description of the weapon explains this quite well: "The Lachmann-556 is the keystone in the Lachmann Meer arsenal. An adaptative 5.56 weapon system that bridges the gap between submachine guns and full-powered rifles."
dotesports.com
Classic CoD map Rust makes a surprise appearance in Modern Warfare 2
The original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy featured some of the most beloved maps in the franchise’s history—and it looks like one of them has returned with the newest CoD title. A Modern Warfare 2 player on Reddit spotted an oil rig in the background of one...
ComicBook
Call of Duty Planning "Premium Release" for 2023
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just dropped last month, but Activision is already looking ahead to the future of the franchise. Today the publisher released its third quarter earnings report, in which Activision revealed that it plans to have a "premium release" in the Call of Duty series in 2023. Naturally, no specific details were revealed about the game, or what form it will take, but that should be exciting news for fans of the series!
How to Get the Victus XMR in Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2 Season 1
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Victus XMR sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 01? We've got you covered. As announced in the newly released Season 1 roadmap, two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Nov. 16. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Victus XMR sniper rifle in Season 1 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Maps Coming Soon
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is supposedly bringing back a couple of classic maps very soon. The Call of Duty franchise is home to some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Rust, Favela, Shipment, and many others paint a perfect picture in your head just when you hear the name. It's no surprise that Activision has somewhat leaned on these old school maps as a crutch for post-launch content, since it's probably a bit easier to convince players to keep playing a game when they have maps they know people already love. Rumor has it that Sledgehammer Games will shepherd an expansion for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2023 which will include campaign DLC and remastered maps from across the entire franchise.
Call of Duty League Modern Warfare 2 Ruleset v1.0 Announced
Version 1.0 of the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Modern Warfare II ruleset for the 2023 season was announced Monday. With the 2023 CDL season set to kick off with the Major I Online Qualifiers on Dec. 2, 2022, here's a breakdown of the maps, modes, and restricted items that are included in the initial release of the ruleset.
It's not at all clear what Call of Duty 2023 will be
Will Modern Warfare 2 get another year in the spotlight?
SVG
