Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral
If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning. The six teams that beat Nebraska were...
Nebraska Football: Why Joseph’s comments about the QB race should worry Husker fans
While Nebraska football head coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t ruled him out just yet, it seems extremely unlikely that Casey Thompson will be able to go against the Michigan Wolverines. Thompson was injured in the Cornhuskers game against Illinois and didn’t play against Minnesota. After both Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy have seen action in both games (though one has seen more action than the other) there’s still a big question about who will get the start against the Wolverines.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
knopnews2.com
Husker football team readies for Michigan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Interim Coach Mickey Joseph and the Huskers spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Nebraska Football Team is preparing for its biggest test of the season. Michigan is ahead of the Huskers. The Wolverines are ranked third in the country....
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Nebraska Football: Myles Farmer suspension the latest gut punch in season gone wrong
Nebraska football starting safety Myles Farmer will sit out the Michigan game after being charged with a DUI this past weekend. The news is yet another gut punch in what has been one gut punch of a season. There was excitement for the season and Scott Frost’s fifth year with...
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Football: Bo Pelini to blame for Scott Frost’s failure?
When it comes to former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, there are all kinds of reasons why his tenure with the Huskers didn’t work out. However, one analyst who focuses on the Cornhuskers recently came up with a rather odd theory for one of the biggest reason that Frost didn’t work out. It’s Bo Pelini.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost reportedly in the running for USF
Could former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost already be lining up a new job? If a recent report is true, it looks like he could be getting close to finding a new home and it’s hard to argue that it isn’t a pretty decent fit. Frost, who was...
Corn Nation
The Unbearable Lightness of Nebrasketball
Each and every year I sit in front of my computer and try and think of what to write about for the start of the Nebrasketball season. And every year I come up with something that has to do with how difficult it can be to be a fan or how this team “might” be better than last year’s squad.
3 News Now
MIDTERMS 2022: Election results for Nebraska and Iowa
For a running tally of election results, please visit our election results page: 3newsnow.com/election-results. 3 News Now is providing updates on the races for the next governor, congressional and Senate seats as well as local races in Douglas County. UPDATE: 11/9/2022 12:00 am. UPDATE 11:45 p.m. Initiative 433 has passed...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — If vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans will capture a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic State Sen. Steve Lathrop, while narrowly winning a key […] The post Republicans may have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
