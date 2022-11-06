ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Can you buy Powerball tickets online? It depends on where you live

By Addy Bink
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFRuY_0j0xkjUh00

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct information about the Texas lottery.

(NEXSTAR) – Powerball frenzy is sweeping the nation as the lottery game’s jackpot hits $1.9 billion, a record-breaking prize after more than three dozen drawings without a winner. Want to try your luck without waiting in line at a grocery store or gas station? Here’s how you can.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C. In select states, residents can purchase their tickets online.

In some states, like Colorado, Powerball players can use Lotto.com, which purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player to confirm purchase. Players in New Jersey, New York, and Texas can also use this service, according to Lotto.com.

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon. In Oklahoma and Indiana, the state lottery allows you to build your ticket on its app but requires you to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print your ticket.

Some state lotteries sell tickets on their own websites, like Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Powerball tickets online: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

After Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in no winners, the jackpot rose to $1.9 billion, surpassing the previous record of $1.586 billion in 2016. The jackpot could grow even further ahead of the next drawing, which will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
KROC News

Here’s Why Dryer Sheets are Showing Up in Mailboxes all over Minnesota

Why Are Dryer Sheets Showing Up in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Mailboxes?. Surprises are showing up in mailboxes all over Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and sadly, it is NOT a care package with amazingly, delicious homemade cookies. Even a Crumbl Cookie would make my day. Sadly, food is NOT showing up but rumors are flying around that mailboxes throughout the country have dryer sheets inside. If a dryer sheet magically appeared in your mailbox, leave it, there is a really good reason why it is there.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?

This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
OREGON STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
Cadrene Heslop

160 Walmart Locations Have (And Will) Permanently Close

Several malls and commercial strips have empty business facilities. Retail businesses are closing all across America, including the big brand-name ones. Walmart has and will close 160 locations between 2016 to 2022 in several states. These stores will likely not reopen again.
The Hill

The Hill

755K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy