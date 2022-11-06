ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Twitter users flag Biden tweet on gas prices

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ULol_0j0xkiby00

Twitter users on Sunday flagged a tweet from the official presidential handle @POTUS that had President Biden touting “the most common gas price” in the country at $3.19, drawing attention to the fact that was lower than what the average consumer sees at the pump.

“Right now, the most common price at gas stations across the country is $3.19 per gallon. That’s progress,” Biden wrote.

The Tweet was flagged with the platform’s context feature, which allows readers to add “context they thought people might want to know.” The marker appears when the addition is rated helpful by other users.

“Biden is referring to the ‘most common gas price’ as oppose to the average gas price of $3.800 (11/6/22). The most common is the ‘mode’ gas price. Neither are wrong and politicians tend to reference the one that is lower. The mode diminishes high gas states from the equation,” the addition read, linking to a gas prices tracker from AAA and an article from The Wall Street Journal about why the most common price of gas is different from the average.

The context wasn’t a correction on Biden’s post, as the president made clear he was referring to “the most common price” for gas, but the flag drew attention to the notable discrepancy between the most common price and the average price.

It’s at least the second time the Biden White House has been flagged on Twitter since Elon Musk took over more than one week ago.

Last week, the White House deleted a tweet that credited Biden for an increase in Social Security checks for seniors after numerous observers pointed out the raise was a result of high inflation, which has been one his administration’s biggest struggles this year.

Twitter later added context below the tweet noting that the increase was due to the annual cost of living adjustment as part of a 1972 law that tied automatic benefit adjustments to the consumer price index, a key marker of inflation.

With the economy a top election issue heading into Tuesday’s midterms — among recession fears and high prices from inflation — the White House is angling to paint the administration’s impact on the economy in a good light.

But that proved to be problematic again last month when Biden in a speech said that “today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office,” but fact-checkers were quick to clarify that the most common price for a gallon of gas was actually much cheaper when he took office, at $2.39, according to CNN.

Comments / 150

Tom Boeve
3d ago

Not to worry biden lies about everything. I know what im paying for gas and food and home energy Its way more than when trump was in office way more

Reply(18)
122
Diane Ealahan
3d ago

It’s still way too high and the old buffoon has drained our Strategic Reserves down to the lowest levels in almost 40 years. Our military is being decimated and we are the weakest we have ever been in my 70 years on this planet.

Reply
47
John Bill
3d ago

it's 4.29 all over Michigan..has been over 4 for a long time now..and how about the diesel prices for many truckers and farmers...these dems gotta go

Reply(7)
39
Related
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre claims Americans are saving $420million because of lower gas prices as she is pressed on why Biden is tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed on Tuesday that Americans are saving $420 million because of lower gas prices as President Joe Biden prepares to release up to 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The average cost of gas is at $3.87 per gallon, roughly...
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Thanks to Biden's religious war in Ukraine, the US is about to run out of diesel fuel

There are a lot of faraway places in this world—Namibia for example— but Europe is not one of them. Europe is where your kids spent junior year abroad. Europe is an easy flight from the east coast of the United States to pretty much anywhere on the continent and you know this. You've been on vacation in Europe, as millions of Americans have. For the most part, they speak English in Europe. They've got Starbucks and Taco Bell and air conditioning and modern hospitals. It is not another world.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

The Hill

755K+
Followers
87K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy