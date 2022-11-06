Las Vegas Desert Dogs finish training camp for the franchise’s inaugural season

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs wrapped up their first training camp weekend in Toronto, Ontario Sunday in preparation for the franchise’s inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League.

The Desert Dogs first two exhibition games of the preseason will be against the San Diego Seals on November 11 at 3 p.m. and against the Halifax Thuderbirds on November 13 for a 3 p.m. tilt.

The team will return to Vegas from Nov. 19-20 to resume Training Camp, which includes an open practice for season ticket members on November 20 and a closed exhibition game vs. the Colorado Mammoth.

The Desert Dogs final week of Training Camp runs December 2-4, before the franchise plays its inaugural game on December 9 on the road at Panther City in Fort Worth, TX.

LVDD will then open its doors for the first time at Michelob ULTRA Arena on December 16 for the franchise’s inaugural home game vs. Panther City. Information on Desert Dogs Inaugural Home Game tickets can be found online at LasVegasDesertDogs.com .