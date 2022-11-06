ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

vcsuvikings.com

VCSU Athletics announces digital ticketing partnership

The Valley City State University athletic department has partnered with Hometown Ticketing to launch digital ticketing for the first time in program history. The new partnership will allow fans to purchase tickets online prior to VCSU home games. Fans can print the tickets or save to their phone, and then simply scan the ticket bar code to receive entrance to the event.
VALLEY CITY, ND

