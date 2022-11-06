Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Valley City State sweeps final NSAA Volleyball Players of the Week honors
Valley City State volleyball swept the final installment of the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Bailey Nelson was named Attacker of the Week, Sadie Hansen was selected as Setter of the Week and JayCee Richter as the Defender of the Week.
vcsuvikings.com
VCSU Athletics announces digital ticketing partnership
The Valley City State University athletic department has partnered with Hometown Ticketing to launch digital ticketing for the first time in program history. The new partnership will allow fans to purchase tickets online prior to VCSU home games. Fans can print the tickets or save to their phone, and then simply scan the ticket bar code to receive entrance to the event.
