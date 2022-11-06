Read full article on original website
Arkansas marijuana cultivator received license with 'flawed' application
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivator is at risk of losing his license after a judge ruled in favor of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Division revoking the license. According to Arkansas Business, the license, which was given, to River Valley Relief owner Storm Nolan,...
actionnews5.com
Recreational marijuana a no-go in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - In Arkansas, the most hot-topic issue, arguably, was recreational marijuana. Little by little, votes came in for Issue 4, the constitutional amendment that would make Arkansas the first state in the south to have a recreational marijuana program. But with 56% of voters against the amendment, Issue 4 did not pass.
talkbusiness.net
UAMS, Lyon College to collaborate on state dental school
Lyon College, in collaboration with OneHealth Education Group, announced its plans in April to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools. Recently, Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining a scope of collaboration. “We are thrilled to work...
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
KYTV
Arkansas governor working to provide more rural access to health care
Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Watch as Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after win as Arkansas governor. With colder temperatures on the way this weekend, Battlefield Fire Protection District Division Chief Shane Anderson urges caution to those who may put their space heaters back to work.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
Arkansas Department of Agriculture now accepting grant applications for Farm to School Programs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for their annual grant programs that enhance the connection between farms and schools. The Arkansas School Garden grant and the Arkansas Taste Test grant created by the Department of Ag exist to help schools in the state start or expand farm-to-school activities. […]
A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives
There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
magnoliareporter.com
Flu making annual run through Arkansas
Since October 2, the Arkansas Department of Health online database has received 3,180 positive influenza tests reports from health care providers. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
KTLO
Consitutional amendments appearing on ballot fail in Arkansas
All four amendments issues presented the ballot for the November General Election have failed in Arkansas. Issue 1 discussed giving State Senators and Representatives the authority to call special legislative sessions and set the agenda. Issue 1 has failed with 331,33 for the issue and 516,734 against. In Baxter County,...
Arkansas voters choose Rutledge as next Lt. Governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas voters have chosen who will be their next lieutenant governor and attorney general. In the race for lieutenant governor, Arkansas voters have selected Leslie Rutledge with nearly 64% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Rutledge is the first woman elected to serve as...
Runoff elections in Arkansas – How they work
The general election in Arkansas concludes on November 8, but information about potential runoff elections following that is not always clear.
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
actionnews5.com
Two West Tenn. DAs urge Arkansas voters to approve recreational marijuana
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders are pleading for Arkansas residents to approve recreational marijuana in the state. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and District Attorney Frederick Agee of District 28 say this measure will allow Arkansas law enforcement and those in Tennessee to focus on the real problem — violent crime.
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
Chris Jones addresses supporters following governor defeat
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones was defeated in the governor’s race, according to the Associated Press. The Associated Press declared Huckabee Sanders the winner in the race within a minute of Arkansas polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Jones addressed his supporters in Little Rock. You can watch his entire […]
