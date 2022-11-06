Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
Suspect, 16, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 16-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma. The post First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
kxoradio.com
BP Assists ECPD
El Centro Police got an assist from a U. S. Border Patrol agent. The Border Patrol agent made a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver in the area of 5th and Euclid at about 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The Border Patrol notified the El Centro Police Department who responded and administered a field sobriety test to the 27-year-old driver. The driver was then arrested and booked at Imperial County Jail on charges of Driving under the Influence.
kyma.com
Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020
(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
kxoradio.com
Schools Locked Down
A report of a man with a gun prompted authorities to lock down McKinley Elementary School and Kennedy Middle School in El Centro. El Centro Police received a report of a man with a gun walking northbound on 6th Street at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. The nearby schools were notified, and both went into lock down. Police scoured the neighborhood but were unable to locate anyone with a gun. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.
Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in
The race for Imperial County District Attorney has been a hot one, as numbers continue to come in. The post Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Police Logs, October 31-November 5
CALEXICO — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Calexico Monday, October 31. The property in question was described as a 1982 black Honda motorcycle that was said to have been taken from the parking lot. No suspect information was available. Calworks fraud. EL...
Meyer Park Memorial time capsule opening
On Monday, October 31, 2022, family and friends of the Meyer family came together at Thomas Meyer Memorial Park on MCAS Yuma. The post Meyer Park Memorial time capsule opening appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
beyondbordersnews.com
First ‘Uniquely Yuma’ bus shelters installed
The City of Yuma, the City’s Clean and Beautiful Commission, and Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) unveiled new bus shelters today that aim to provide riders reprieve from the weather while also serving to promote Yuma in an attractive manner. The new shelters were installed on both sides of...
kxoradio.com
CBP Seizes Almost 500 Pounds Of Meth
(Illegal Narcotics found in railcars).....US Customs and Border Protectiuon enconuntered the narcotics. They were inspecting rail cars at the Calexico Port. They discovered just over 486 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three rail cars in two different events during routine inspections. The total estimated value of the seized narcotics came in at almost $600,000. There have not been any arrests, but the events remain under investigation.
AZCA tree lighting event this weekend
A local organization is bringing in the Christmas spirit this weekend in Yuma. The post AZCA tree lighting event this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
holtvilletribune.com
Border Traffic Plan OK’d by Calexico Council
CALEXICO — A new traffic management plan that will close off portions of southbound traffic heading to Mexico from Second Street and add more traffic controllers near the border was unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 7. During a special meeting of the Calexico City Council meeting, interim Police Chief...
kxoradio.com
VA Clinic In El Centro Is Still Closed
(Veterans Clinic in El Centro still being repaired)....The Clinic was damaged in the storm that hit in late October. It has been closed for repairs since then. They are not accepting in-person visits, but they are providing services that can be conducted over the phone. The latest report is that work is being done on the floors and it could be ready to open next week.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
Rural Metro responds to midnight fire
During the overnight hours on Saturday, November 5, 2022, Rural Metro responded to a fire. The post Rural Metro responds to midnight fire appeared first on KYMA.
More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust
Authorities arrested a Coachella resident after they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales. On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at two homes, one off of Tyler Street in Coachella and the other off of Senegal Place in Indio. During the search warrant, Gang The post More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
