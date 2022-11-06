Read full article on original website
NASCAR season ends on sour note after devastating loss in the racing community Featured
What started out as a bright and hopeful day for the sport of NASCAR turned dark quickly within hours before the final race of the 2022 season began. It was announced by 23XI Racing that Ty Gibbs, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship nearly 12 hours before, would not be racing due to a family emergency. It was later confirmed that Coy Gibbs, part owner of his fathers NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and father to Ty, had suddenly passed away early Sunday morning in his sleep. Daniel Hemric, who drove for JGR in the Xfinity Series in 2021, filled in for Ty for the NASCAR Championship race Sunday.
Team Penske and Joey Logano Win 2022 Championship
Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, securing his second career title with Team Penske. The driver's championship is Ford’s tenth overall and seventh in the modern era (1972-present). The victory marked Logano’s fourth points win of the season, third at Phoenix, and the 31st of his career in 507 Cup Series starts.
Logano Captures Second Nascar Cup Series Title in Four Years, Powered by Pennzoil Synthetic Technology
Joey Logano and the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang race team finished the season where they began - in victory lane. Logano, capped off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season with his second championship title in four years following Sunday’s victory at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Championship Race.
2022 NMPA Most Popular Driver voting opens today
Voting for the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opens Tuesday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and/or Twitter count double.
Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Delivers Most-Watched Title Race Since 2019
This past Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship from Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz., delivered the most-watched title race since 2019 and the most-streamed Cup Series race in NBC Sports history, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 3.355 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. Viewership of Joey Logano’s...
NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network
NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.
Nashville Mayor’s Office in Partnership With Bristol Motor Speedway Presents ‘Landmark’ Contract for Fairgrounds Speedway to Fair Board for Review
The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
Impressive Rookies Make Their Mark at South Boston Speedway
It was an impressive group of rookie drivers that competed for championships and post-season honors at South Boston Speedway in 2022, many of whom compiled statistics veteran drivers would have liked to have posted. Parker Eatmon of Wilson, North Carolina (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car...
