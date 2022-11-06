ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR season ends on sour note after devastating loss in the racing community Featured

What started out as a bright and hopeful day for the sport of NASCAR turned dark quickly within hours before the final race of the 2022 season began. It was announced by 23XI Racing that Ty Gibbs, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship nearly 12 hours before, would not be racing due to a family emergency. It was later confirmed that Coy Gibbs, part owner of his fathers NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing and father to Ty, had suddenly passed away early Sunday morning in his sleep. Daniel Hemric, who drove for JGR in the Xfinity Series in 2021, filled in for Ty for the NASCAR Championship race Sunday.
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway

"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
PHOENIX, AZ
Car IQ Sponsoring Bryson’s Travel to USAC’s West Coast Midget Swing

Car IQ®, a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, has signed on as a sponsor of USAC standout Kaylee Bryson. Bryson is set to begin chronicling on social media her experiences using Car IQ Pay to purchase fuel for her Dodge Charger and travel RV without the use of a credit card during the West Coast Swing of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship races in November.
Logan Clark Partners with The Hogan Group for 2023 For Dominion Raceway Championship

Logan Clark announced today that The Hogan Group has partnered with his team as a primary sponsor at Dominion Raceway in 2023. Clark recently signed with R&S Race Cars and will be competing full-time in the No. 15 Toyota Camry including select races at South Boston Speedway, select CARS Tour races, and contending for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track championship at Dominion Raceway.
RICHMOND, VA
Motocross Is One of the Oldest Motorcycling Sports Featured

The history of motorcycling, as we have already established, dates back almost to the very invention of the motorbike, i.e. from 1885. The emergence of such a popular discipline to this day as motocross is almost inextricably linked to it, as it became one of the first official disciplines, which, moreover, even managed to spawn a number of other spectator disciplines. Motocross is also reminiscent of a so-called in Poland “kasyno internetowe na pieniadze”, as the thrill and the risk involved will be there for you to enjoy, as well as to watch.
Start times for Atlanta's 2023 NASCAR races announced

NASCAR has announced the start times for Atlanta’s slate of racing action during the 2023 season, including Atlanta Motor Speedway’s first weekend of night racing since 2014. The Ambetter Health 400, which headlines Atlanta’s spring race weekend, will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Bridget Charges Hard for ARCA West Season Finale

Bridget and the crew at BMI Racing prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last race of the 2022 season held in conjunction with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. After clearing the technical inspection, the crew prepared for the hour and fifteen-minute practice/qualifying session. Even though the...
Team Penske and Joey Logano Win 2022 Championship

Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday, securing his second career title with Team Penske. The driver's championship is Ford’s tenth overall and seventh in the modern era (1972-present). The victory marked Logano’s fourth points win of the season, third at Phoenix, and the 31st of his career in 507 Cup Series starts.
TEXAS STATE
2022 NMPA Most Popular Driver voting opens today

Voting for the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opens Tuesday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and/or Twitter count double.
NBC Sports Announces 2023 Nascar Telecast Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network

NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2023 season. Highlighted by 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network -- NBC Sports’ most on the network since its previous NASCAR agreement in 2006 -- a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) will be presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2023.
Nashville Mayor’s Office in Partnership With Bristol Motor Speedway Presents ‘Landmark’ Contract for Fairgrounds Speedway to Fair Board for Review

The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
NASHVILLE, TN
