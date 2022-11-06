Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect, 17, in Custody for Calipatria Drive-by
CALIPATRIA — A 17-year-old from Westmorland has been arrested on three counts of attempted murder for what police suspect is a gang-related drive-by shooting of three teenage victims on Saturday evening, Nov. 5, Calipatria Police Chief Lynn Mara told the Calexico Chronicle. Mara said the first of two shooters...
First Bank Yuma robbery on 28th street
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of a robbery in progress at First Bank Yuma.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Nov. 4-7
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. 7:23 a.m.: A Niland man reported bullet holes in his mother and sister’s vehicles. He suspects they appeared overnight and believes he knows who the suspects are.
thedesertreview.com
New California Highway Patrol captain takes command of the El Centro Area
EL CENTRO — Brandon Shipwash has been appointed as the new Captain of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro Area. The appointment was made by CHP Border Division Chief Scott Parker under the direction of CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray effective November 01, 2022. Captain Brandon Shipwash previously commanded...
holtvilletribune.com
Calipatria Gunfire Leaves Multiple Victims
CALIPATRIA — A shooting near a block of apartments on the eastern edge of Calipatria on Saturday, Nov. 5, has left at least three people with injuries — two of whom had to be airlifted to hospitals outside Imperial County, according to authorities. All the victims are reportedly...
kxoradio.com
Schools Locked Down
A report of a man with a gun prompted authorities to lock down McKinley Elementary School and Kennedy Middle School in El Centro. El Centro Police received a report of a man with a gun walking northbound on 6th Street at about 11:00 a.m. Monday. The nearby schools were notified, and both went into lock down. Police scoured the neighborhood but were unable to locate anyone with a gun. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.
kxoradio.com
CBP Seizes Almost 500 Pounds Of Meth
(Illegal Narcotics found in railcars).....US Customs and Border Protectiuon enconuntered the narcotics. They were inspecting rail cars at the Calexico Port. They discovered just over 486 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in the beams of three rail cars in two different events during routine inspections. The total estimated value of the seized narcotics came in at almost $600,000. There have not been any arrests, but the events remain under investigation.
borderreport.com
Border Patrol agents shoot and kill armed migrant near Arizona-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from a tactical unit shot and killed a migrant who was armed when he entered the country illegally. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement, a Border Patrol remote camera operator spotted six individuals entering the country illegally on Oct. 30, about 2 miles west of the San Luis Port of Entry in San Luis, Arizona. CBP said the camera operator observed that one of the migrants was armed with a handgun and relayed the message to agents with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit, or BORTAC, who responded to the area.
kyma.com
Life in prison for the man who murdered Oregon woman in 2020
(KYMA, KECY) - After two years in court, the man convicted of murdering a 22-year-old woman from Oregon was sentenced to life in prison. 23-year-old Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, in the death of Kirstion Fish. The sentence came down last week. Prosecutors say Aguilar claimed Fish...
Imperial County District Attorney numbers coming in
The race for Imperial County District Attorney has been a hot one, as numbers continue to come in.
Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona.
gilaherald.com
Border Patrol involved in fatal shooting near San Luis
Photo by Donna Burton/U.S. Customs and Border Protection: A Border Patrol vehicle by the border wall between San Diego and Tijuana in this 2016 file photo. Agents encountered an armed migrant after being alerted by a camera operator. Contributed Article/Courtesy U.S. Customs and Border Protection. SAN LUIS – On October...
kyma.com
YCAT bus drivers are no longer on the verge of going on strike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After all of Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) bus drivers declined a new three-year contract in October, the company in charge of their contracts continued the negotiations. Union President Bob Bean who represents the 32 YCAT employees says they were looking to increase wages by...
holtvilletribune.com
Border Traffic Plan OK’d by Calexico Council
CALEXICO — A new traffic management plan that will close off portions of southbound traffic heading to Mexico from Second Street and add more traffic controllers near the border was unanimously approved on Monday, Nov. 7. During a special meeting of the Calexico City Council meeting, interim Police Chief...
kxoradio.com
VA Clinic In El Centro Is Still Closed
(Veterans Clinic in El Centro still being repaired)....The Clinic was damaged in the storm that hit in late October. It has been closed for repairs since then. They are not accepting in-person visits, but they are providing services that can be conducted over the phone. The latest report is that work is being done on the floors and it could be ready to open next week.
AZFamily
Man dead after Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near San Luis Port of Entry at border
SAN LUIS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot by Border Patrol agents last week. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office reported that on that Sunday, Oct. 30, a Border Patrol remote camera operator saw six possibly undocumented migrants trying to cross the border into the U.S. from Mexico around 1.8 miles from the San Luis Port of Entry.
Voters showing up on election day in El Centro
The Imperial County Registrar's Office says voters are coming in to get their votes in.
Polls in Imperial County
At the Imperial County Administration Center, lots of locals here today, November 8, have been dropping off their ballots.
fox10phoenix.com
Yuma man gets life sentence in woman’s death 2 years ago
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma man was sentenced to life in prison for a woman's shooting death two years ago whose body was found in a citrus grove. Jorge Alan Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to murder in the Nov. 3, 2020 killing of Kirstion Fish, 22. According to court records, the two had met several years earlier in Phoenix and had an on-again and off-again relationship.
kxoradio.com
Friday Is Veteran's day
(A rare Holiday on Friday)....It will be Veterans Day. The holiday is always November 11, no matter what day it falls on. This year, Veterans Day is this Friday. Schools and most government establishments will be closed that day, including the Cities, County and the Imperial Irrigation District. On Friday the City of Brawley will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It will begin at 11:00 am and will be held at the Veterans Memorial Wall on Main Street. The City of El Centro will also be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony. It begins at 11:00 am and will be held in the Veterans Wall at Bucklin Park. Both Ceremonies are to honor the men and women who have and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. On Saturday the American Legion Post 25 will host a Veterans Day Deep Pit BBQ, that includes beans and salad from 12 noon until 5 pm. There is a $13 donation. You can pick up or dine in. It will be held at 569 Broadway in El Centro. Tickets are currently available in the bar.
