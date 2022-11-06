ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
People

Peyton Manning's 2 Kids: Everything to Know About His Twins

Peyton Manning and his wife, Ashley Thompson Manning, have been married for over two decades and share fraternal twins, son Marshall and daughter Mosley Peyton Manning is as much a family man as he is a world-class football player. The former NFL quarterback and his wife, Tennessee native Ashley Thompson Manning, wed in March 2001 and welcomed their children a decade later. Their fraternal twins, son Marshall Williams and daughter Mosley Thompson, were born in March 2011. Ahead of his third Super Bowl appearance in 2014, Peyton told PEOPLE...
The Spun

Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker

We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
The Spun

Golf World Thrilled With Tiger Woods Match Announcement

Monday morning, the next edition of "The Match" was announced and Woods will be playing in it. "Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10th in the next edition of TNT's "The Match.'" This will be a fun one. Who's excited?. We...
The Spun

Legendary Sports Broadcaster Has Tragically Died

The sports media world reportedly lost a great one earlier this week. According to multiple reports, longtime sportscaster Fred Hickman, known most for his work on CNN and ESPN, has passed away. "RIP Fred Hickman. If you are about my age, he was one of the faces on your sports-crazy...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
