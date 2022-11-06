Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Man shows off Christmas acrylic nails but people say they look like 'bricks'
It may be early November, but it's never too early to treat yourself with a Christmas-inspired manicure. That's what TikToker Adam Birks thought when he went to the salon to get his first festive nail set of the season. After leaving the pamper session, Adam shared a TikTok video of...
Movie review: 'Falling for Christmas' reignites Lindsay Lohan rom-com spark
"Falling for Christmas" brings Lindsay Lohan back to her comedy roots in a familiar but cute Christmas movie.
Yakima Herald Republic
Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek
Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers. During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it...
Yakima Herald Republic
Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career
Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career. 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox says her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West has had a negative impact on her acting career. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Susan Tolsky Dies: ‘Here Come the Brides’ Actress Was 79
Veteran comic character actress Susan Tolsky, best known for playing Biddie Cloom on the ABC comedy Western series Here Come the Brides, has died. She was 79. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tolsky passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed by her sister. A funeral service was held Monday, October 31, at the Angeleno Valley Mortuary in North Hollywood.
Yakima Herald Republic
Emily Ratajkowski wants son to see her happy
Emily Ratajkowski gave up "so much" of her identity when her son was born. The 31-year-old model and actress is "enjoying the world more" now she has 20-month-old Sylvester, who she had with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and one of her priorities as the tot grows older is for him to see her happy.
Yakima Herald Republic
I'm more conscious of my health than ever, says Chris Evans
Chris Evans has recently become more health-conscious than ever. The 41-year-old actor - who has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - is now much more mindful of his health and wellbeing. He told the publication: "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ask Matt: ABC’s Less-than-‘Wonder’ful Scheduling, ‘Good Fight’ Endgame, ‘Vampire’ Love
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner to Lead True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’
Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has landed a lead role in an upcoming true-crime drama about notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington. According to Deadline, Turner will portray the titular Joan in the six-part series, which comes from writer Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent) and is based on Hannington’s memoirs. Set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s, the show revolves around Hannington, whose criminal exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld.
Yakima Herald Republic
Meghan Trainor has shed 60lbs
Meghan Trainor has lost 60lbs since her son was born. The 28-year-old singer admitted she was in a "dark place" with her confidence after she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley into the world in February 2021 so vowed to "challenge" herself to drop the pounds in a slow and steady way.
'Falling for Christmas' on Netflix has Lindsay Lohan going for it, and not much else
It’s easy to make fun of the syrupy Christmas movies that clog networks and streaming services this time of year, but every now and then one comes along that rises above the holiday treacle and really makes an impression. “Falling for Christmas” is not one of those movies. The film, directed and co-written by...
Comments / 0