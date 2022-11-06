ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

E! News

Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away

Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Yakima Herald Republic

Meghan Markle Reveals Her Love of ‘Jeopardy!’ and Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! has its fair share of celebrity fans, many competing on the currently airing Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday nights, but the show can now mark royalty among its followers. During the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle revealed her love for the long-running game show, explaining how it...
Yakima Herald Republic

Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career

Julia Fox admits Kanye West relationship has impacted her acting career. 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox says her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West has had a negative impact on her acting career. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in...
Yakima Herald Republic

Susan Tolsky Dies: ‘Here Come the Brides’ Actress Was 79

Veteran comic character actress Susan Tolsky, best known for playing Biddie Cloom on the ABC comedy Western series Here Come the Brides, has died. She was 79. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tolsky passed away on Sunday, October 9, at her Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles, California, as confirmed by her sister. A funeral service was held Monday, October 31, at the Angeleno Valley Mortuary in North Hollywood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yakima Herald Republic

Emily Ratajkowski wants son to see her happy

Emily Ratajkowski gave up "so much" of her identity when her son was born. The 31-year-old model and actress is "enjoying the world more" now she has 20-month-old Sylvester, who she had with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and one of her priorities as the tot grows older is for him to see her happy.
Yakima Herald Republic

I'm more conscious of my health than ever, says Chris Evans

Chris Evans has recently become more health-conscious than ever. The 41-year-old actor - who has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive - is now much more mindful of his health and wellbeing. He told the publication: "In the good ol' days I could eat whatever I wanted, do a...
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner to Lead True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has landed a lead role in an upcoming true-crime drama about notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington. According to Deadline, Turner will portray the titular Joan in the six-part series, which comes from writer Anna Symon (The Essex Serpent) and is based on Hannington’s memoirs. Set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s, the show revolves around Hannington, whose criminal exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld.
Yakima Herald Republic

Meghan Trainor has shed 60lbs

Meghan Trainor has lost 60lbs since her son was born. The 28-year-old singer admitted she was in a "dark place" with her confidence after she and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed son Riley into the world in February 2021 so vowed to "challenge" herself to drop the pounds in a slow and steady way.

