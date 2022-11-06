Read full article on original website
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Officials preparing to host 2022 State of the Community in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and Topeka Chamber will hold the 2022 State of the Community event in downtown Topeka on Thursday morning. The event, which is already sold out, will be held at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom, and GTP officials say they expect to have close to 400 people in attendance.
WIBW
DA’s SAVE Program draws attention from Topeka JUMP
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A record 30 homicides in Topeka in 2017 sparked conversations about reducing crime. It led District Attorney Mike Kagay to implement Strategies Against Violence Everywhere Program, also know as SAVE. “We’re making a difference everyday in the lives of these kids and their families,” said Kagay....
WIBW
Wednesday’s Child - Dana
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week Lori Hutchinson spends some time with Dana, our Wednesday’s Child, at Board and Brush in Southwest Topeka. It’s a perfect place for someone like Dana who loves to do arts and crafts. Dana also hopes to attend cosmetology school, with aspirations to become a hair designer.
WIBW
Washburn University sorority chapter to host blood drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sorority chapter at Washburn University will host a community-wide blood drive. Washburn University says its chapter of the Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority, Inc., will host a blood drive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, in the Petro Allied Health Building, on SW Mulvane St.
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission pleads for help, donations ahead of Holiday season
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As economic woes have dampened donations for the Topeka Rescue Mission, it has pleaded for help ahead of the Holiday season. The Topeka Rescue Mission says on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that its team has been hard at work for months in an attempt to prepare for Christmas. Due to a variety of reasons - inflation, an increase in the number of those in need, and supply chain issues - it said it is now behind in how much it typically has on hand this time of year.
WIBW
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
WIBW
Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
WIBW
Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
WIBW
Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
Truck destroyed after hitting low bridge in Olathe
A semitruck hit a low bridge on Spruce Street in Olathe, Kansas, shearing off the top of the trailer and significantly damaging it.
WIBW
TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
WIBW
Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to collect enough gifts for families in time for Christmas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Rescue Mission has a long gift list to fill. “We are blessed to serve 200 guests at our shelter, another 200 for unsheltered guests who are living in the community in Topeka and another 200-500 families from the Christmas Bureau. Some of those numbers are a little higher than what we have seen in the past, as a need has gone up,” said Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution Services.
WIBW
Missouri man charged for using intimidating note to rob Olathe bank
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Missouri has been charged for using an “intimidating note” to rob an Olathe bank. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Lucas John Royce Spies, 27, of Harrisonville, Mo., has been charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery.
WIBW
Young Trustees hosting annual chili cook off
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the weather getting cold, come warm up with some delicious chili. Young Trustees is hosting its 5th Annual Chili Cook-Off this Saturday, November 12th. The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Young Trustees have organized this family-friendly event as a way for businesses and citizens to gather...
WIBW
Driver, cyclist in fatal KC accident remain unidentified
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver and a cyclist involved in a fatal accident in Kansas City remain unidentified. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of the on-ramp from 7th St., to northbound I-35 with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
WIBW
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.
$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
WIBW
24-hour Holton internet outage caused by cut fiber
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An internet outage that lasted for more than 24 hours and affected customers in the Holton area was caused by a cut in the fiber. Centurylink - now called Brightspeed - says technicians were hard at work on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fix a cut fiber that disrupted internet services for many customers in the Holton area.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
