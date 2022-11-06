ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 94

goat farmer
2d ago

we probably will never know what happened but then again it is none of our business leave them alone

Reply(4)
12
Robert Douthit
2d ago

coy passed away at the same age a few years ago. my the Gibbs family find piece in their faith and family and friends.

Reply(1)
7
Guest
2d ago

My deepest condolences to you all at this time. May God give you healing

Reply
9
Related
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season

On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup

Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
Sportscasting

Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’

Ryan Blaney didn't try to hide his frustration after finishing second at Phoenix when he bluntly called out a reporter for asking a "dumb question." The post Frustrated Ryan Blaney Doesn’t Hold Back After Finishing Second at Phoenix, Bluntly Calls Out Reporter for ‘Dumb Question’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
People

NASCAR's Chase Elliott Says He's Glad 'No One Got Hurt' During Ross Chastain's Risky Racing Move

Ross Chastain shocked the racing world when he hugged the wall during the final lap of the Martinsville race to move from 10th to 5th place Chase Elliott was sitting pretty on the final lap of NASCAR's regular-season finale at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 when one of the biggest surprises in recent racing memory happened. Having essentially secured his spot in the "Championship Four" barring any last-lap chaos, the Georgia native says he was trying to stay out of trouble when he saw fellow NASCAR driver...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Outsider.com

NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season

The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
racer.com

NASCAR releases race start times, broadcast networks for 2023

NASCAR, FOX Sports, and NBC Sports jointly announced 2023 race start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Twenty-one NASCAR Cup Series races will air on FOX or NBC broadcast networks in 2023, the highest number of broadcast races since 2009. The 2023 schedule marks the second consecutive year of growth on network television with one more race airing on broadcast than in 2022.
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy