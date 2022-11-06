ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Elon Musk says Twitter’s monetization model can beat YouTube’s and longer posts and videos will be allowed

By Steve Mollman
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiFfL_0j0xivub00

Elon Musk plans to let Twitter users make more money off all forms of content—possibly offering a better deal than YouTube’s monetization model—and to give users the ability to create longer posts and videos.

Twitter’s new owner hinted at the new features in tweets this weekend. When influencer Quinn Nelson tweeted that YouTube “gives creators 55% of ad revenue,” Musk replied, “We can beat that.”

Earlier, a content creator said he’d consider posting his full-length videos to Twitter given the right incentives to do so.

“If twitter could handle the full length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system like YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure,” wrote user @Erdayastronaut, whose Twitter profile reads: “Professional rocket orientation specialist, explainer of flamey stuff and rocket chaser.”

Musk replied, “We can do 42 min chunks at 1080 resolution now for new Blue, so you could break up a longer video. The 42 min limit should be fixed next month.”

When another user complained, “I have hundreds of videos…. But I’d need to reencode them since twitter is extraordinarily picky about formats,” Musk replied, “Noted to fix.” (He earlier changed his Twitter bio line to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.”)

Musk indicated more information on monetization will become available in a few weeks.

He also said Twitter will soon add the ability “to attach long-form text to tweets,” putting an end to the “absurdity of notepad screenshots.” He added, “Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content.”

He also promised a better search function on Twitter, writing on Saturday, “Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in ‘98! That will also get a lot better pronto.”

Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter finalized on Oct. 27 and he’s quickly made big changes. After firing the former CEO and other leaders on day one, on Friday he slashed about half of Twitter’s workforce, insisting “there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.” (Twitter is already trying to rehire some of those workers, sources tell Bloomberg.)

Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year, tweeted an apology on Saturday morning: “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

In another change since Musk’s takeover, Twitter on Saturday announced plans for a monthly $7.99 subscription service that lets anyone on Twitter get a checkmark “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” The New York Times reported Sunday Twitter is delaying this offer over fears it could be misused.

Twitter also said an upcoming premium feature will let users get their tweets boosted above those coming from accounts without the blue check.

Many users have balked at being charged for the checkmark, among them novelist Stephen King, who warned he’d leave the platform if a $20 monthly was implemented. Musk replied, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

Some major advertisers have suspended their advertising on Twitter, worried about the platform’s direction under Musk, a self-described “free-speech absolutist.”

On the day after his takeover finalized, Musk wrote, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

Also worried about Musk’s free-speech stance is economist and author Nouriel Roubini, who in an interview with Fortune described Musk as “a bit of a lunatic” when it comes to regulating—or not regulating—speech on the social network.

On Friday, Musk tweeted: “Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 45

Joe
3d ago

Musk doesn't know wtf he's doing when it comes to running a company like this. 🤡

Reply(4)
5
Related
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
Fortune

Kevin Bacon describes his anger at losing most of his money to Bernie Madoff—and gives powerful advice for smarter investing

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were scammed by Bernie Madoff’s pyramid scheme. He notes now that it was too good to be true. Actor Kevin Bacon is not many degrees of separation from infamous fraudster Bernie Madoff. On an episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Batemen, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes, Bacon described how he and his wife Kyra Sedgwick lost a large sum to Madoff’s pyramid scheme.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Fortune

Fortune

240K+
Followers
10K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy