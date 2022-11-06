Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 AM THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO