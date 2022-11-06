Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.`) (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.`) Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible. * WHERE...Emigration Summit. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and drifting snow are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southwest Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.`) (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.`) Target Area: Southwest Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 19:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW IS CREATING SLICK ROADS AND VISIBILITY DOWN TO UNDER 1 MILE AT TIMES At 846 PM MST, an area of heavy snow was located from near Palisades to the Pocatello area to near Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Malta, Chesterfield, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Downey, Arimo and Rockland. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. We are seeing several areas becoming slick due to quick accumulations of snow. Spotty gusts over 25 mph are also contributing to poor conditions. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
