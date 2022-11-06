ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Cleveland.com

Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: lock down the early sign up offer now

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohio gears up for mobile sports betting, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code promotion here gives Buckeye State bettors a massive bonus before...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers at Kings: Live updates as Cleveland continues 5-game road trip

SACRAMENTO -- The Cavaliers are trying to get back in the win column on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (8-2) won eight games in a row before falling on Monday night in a close one to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It was the Cavs’ first loss since Oct. 19 in the opener against Toronto.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Cleveland.com

