Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kareem Hunt overcome with emotion before Bengals game; Josh Allen’s elbow being evaluated: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kareem Hunt came to tears during the national anthem before the Browns’ 32-13 Monday night victory over the Bengals, not knowing if it was his last game with this hometown team. “Definitely it was mixed emotions,” Hunt said Monday. “I love Cleveland. I’m from the city...
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Look: Video Of Derrick Henry In Locker Room After Loss Goes Viral
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. Following the game, a classy Derrick Henry dapped up each of his team's defenders for their performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Henry believed that his team's offense let the defense down on...
Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday
When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach,… The post Peyton Manning Reacts to Colts Hiring Jeff Saturday appeared first on Outsider.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job
Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Jacoby Brissett hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins like they did on the Bengals
BEREA, Ohio - Jacoby Brissett, headed to Miami this weekend to face the team he played for last season, hopes the Browns can impose their will on the Dolphins -- winners of three straight -- Sunday in Miami like they did on the Bengals in their 32-13 victory on Halloween.
Browns getting healthier as Dolphins matchup approaches: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are preparing to face the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami and they are close to getting some key players back. Cornerback Denzel Ward practiced again on Wednesday, as did Wyatt Teller. They’re still waiting on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but Sione Takitaki has been playing well.
Top FanDuel Ohio promo for $100 pre-launch bonus, 3 months of NBA League Pass
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. A recently-released FanDuel Ohio promo is rewarding residents of the state for creating an account today. This pre-registration offer is available through any...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: lock down the early sign up offer now
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As Ohio gears up for mobile sports betting, our BetMGM Ohio bonus code promotion here gives Buckeye State bettors a massive bonus before...
Cleveland climbs again in NBA power rankings: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Monday’s late collapse in Los Angeles notwithstanding, the Cavaliers are on a rapid ascent in the NBA’s latest power rankings, according to NBA.com’s John Schumann. Cleveland, ranked No. 4 last week, climbed to No. 2 behind Milwaukee in the latest power poll. Schumann...
Cavaliers at Kings: Live updates as Cleveland continues 5-game road trip
SACRAMENTO -- The Cavaliers are trying to get back in the win column on Wednesday night as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is at 1 p.m. EDT. Cleveland (8-2) won eight games in a row before falling on Monday night in a close one to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-117. It was the Cavs’ first loss since Oct. 19 in the opener against Toronto.
