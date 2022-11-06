Effective: 2022-11-09 22:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO