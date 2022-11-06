Update: Endangered teen found, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Update 3:03 p.m.) Police say a 17-year-old with autism who was reported as missing has been found.

Zach Hoselton-McCarthy was found at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near Sioux City’s west side, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside .

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, they are still actively searching for Zach Hoselton-McCarthy.

The release stated that Hoselton-McCarthy has autism, and was wearing a project lifesaver bracelet but allegedly cut it off and threw it in a dumpster.

Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Saturday near Cecelia Park, according to the release. He is described as a 3’9″ white male and weighs around 210 pounds.

The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy is familiar with the warming shelter and the Gospel Mission so officers have been keeping an eye on those areas.

Anyone who may have knowledge of Hoselton-McCarthy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.

