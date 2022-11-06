ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Update: Endangered teen found, police say

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fhhWT_0j0xhlIM00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — (Update 3:03 p.m.) Police say a 17-year-old with autism who was reported as missing has been found.

Zach Hoselton-McCarthy was found at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday near Sioux City’s west side, according to a release from the Sioux City Police Department.

———

The Sioux City Police Department sent an update about a 17-year-old last seen in Morningside .

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, they are still actively searching for Zach Hoselton-McCarthy.

“Cranksgiving” returns to Siouxland to bring food to those in need

The release stated that Hoselton-McCarthy has autism, and was wearing a project lifesaver bracelet but allegedly cut it off and threw it in a dumpster.

Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Saturday near Cecelia Park, according to the release. He is described as a 3’9″ white male and weighs around 210 pounds.

The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy is familiar with the warming shelter and the Gospel Mission so officers have been keeping an eye on those areas.

Anyone who may have knowledge of Hoselton-McCarthy’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscj.com

AUTISTIC TEEN MISSING FROM RESIDENCE AGAIN

AN AUTISTIC 17-YEAR-OLD IS MISSING AGAIN FROM HIS SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE. POLICE SAY PROJECT LIFESAVER CLIENT ZACK HOSELTON-MCCARTHY WENT MISSING AROUND 8:30 A.M. TUESDAY AFTER CUTTING OFF HIS ANKLE MONITOR AGAIN. ZACK LIKES TO FREQUENT THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY, AND WAS LAST FOUND IN THE 800 BLOCK OF...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
YANKTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident

Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
HARTLEY, IA
kscj.com

TWO INJURED IN MONONA COUNTY CRASH

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MONONA COUNTY DURING THE NOON HOUR WEDNESDAY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 82-YEAR-OLD LARRY DAVIS OF WOODBINE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 175 EAST OF MANGO AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRADY BAKKER OF IDA GROVE.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy