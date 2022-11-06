ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler men’s soccer falls to Georgetown 2-1 in Big East semifinal

Butler senior forward Wilmer Cabrera Jr. dribbles the ball during the Bulldogs’ loss against Georgetown on Nov. 10. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. JAKE KAUFMAN | SPORTS REPORTER | jfkaufman@butler.edu. The Butler men’s soccer team was knocked out in the semifinal round of the Big East Tournament on Nov....
thebutlercollegian.com

Butler’s cross country teams compete at NCAA Great Lakes Regional

Graduate student Barry Keane won the men’s NCAA Great Lakes Regional with a time of 29:38.1. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. Butler’s men and women cross country teams traveled to Terre Haute, Ind. to run in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional. This race was the qualifying race for the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships.
thebutlercollegian.com

Women’s basketball vs. Chicago State: Beyond the box score

Graduate student Rachel McLimore (40) drives around a screen in practice on Oct. 6. Photo by Lauren Hough. SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu. The women’s basketball team won their first game since Dec. 22, 2021 in their season opener Wednesday night against Chicago State, 84-57. Sophomore Sydney Jaynes was the only returning player from last season’s squad in the starting lineup. Graduate students Shay Frederick and Rachel McLimore, junior Anna Mortag and first-year Jordan Meulemans joined Jaynes on the court to start the season. Let’s go beyond the box score of the Bulldogs’ victory over the Cougars.
