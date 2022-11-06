Graduate student Rachel McLimore (40) drives around a screen in practice on Oct. 6. Photo by Lauren Hough. SARAH HOHMAN | SPORTS CO-EDITOR | shohman@butler.edu. The women’s basketball team won their first game since Dec. 22, 2021 in their season opener Wednesday night against Chicago State, 84-57. Sophomore Sydney Jaynes was the only returning player from last season’s squad in the starting lineup. Graduate students Shay Frederick and Rachel McLimore, junior Anna Mortag and first-year Jordan Meulemans joined Jaynes on the court to start the season. Let’s go beyond the box score of the Bulldogs’ victory over the Cougars.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO