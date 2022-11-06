CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the first half of the 2022 season hasn’t already been an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals, the hill only gets steeper from here. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Entering the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.536), the defending AFC champion Bengals are yet to rematch Kansas City and Buffalo, two of their playoff opponents from last season, along with two AFC East teams that made the postseason last year who are each seeking a deeper run this season.

