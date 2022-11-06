Read full article on original website
Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ toughest remaining opponents this season
CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the first half of the 2022 season hasn’t already been an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals, the hill only gets steeper from here. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Entering the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.536), the defending AFC champion Bengals are yet to rematch Kansas City and Buffalo, two of their playoff opponents from last season, along with two AFC East teams that made the postseason last year who are each seeking a deeper run this season.
NFL Week 10 Best Bets: ATS picks for Sunday
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 10 schedule started with the Carolina Panthers pulling off a 25-15 upset of the Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point home underdogs....
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in regional semifinals Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in Friday’s regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. DIVISION I. Region 1. No. 1 St. Edward 28, No. 5 St. Ignatius 7. DIVISION II. Region 5.
Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
How the Browns perform in games after the bye week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bye week is the rest point in the NFL. It gives teams extra time to heal, to regroup, and prepare for what lies ahead of their season. For the Browns, “regroup” should be the theme for their bye week. This unit has dealt with a long list of grievances including a historical blown lead, a car wreck involving its star edge, unexpected reliance on its rookie kicker, and it has only been eight games.
Jacoby Brissett: Cowboys were ‘crazy’ for letting Amari Cooper go and ‘trust me, they want him there now’
MIAMI — As Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper head back to their native South Florida to face the Dolphins on Sunday, Brissett is scratching his head over how the Cowboys tossed Cooper on the scrap heap and gave him away to the Browns for almost nothing. “It’s super-confusing why...
Aggression or possession? Browns approach and more to watch Sunday against the Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There are two ways the Browns could approach Sunday’s game in Miami. We’ll look at two previous examples under Kevin Stefanski as examples. Against the Titans in 2020, the Browns came out firing, scoring on all six of their first-half drives including five touchdowns on their final five drives of the half. Kendall Lamm -- yes, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm -- scored a touchdown, Baker Mayfield caught a pass and the Browns hit on plays of 75, 36, 35 and 26 yards in the game’s first 30 minutes to build a 38-7 halftime lead.
How Browns can slow Dolphins’ high-powered passing attack: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Dolphins head into Sunday’s game against the Browns after a 35-32 win over the Bears last week. In that game, Tua Tagovailoa was 21 of 30 passing for 302 yards. The Miami quarterback has shown great improvement and is playing at an elite level....
Cavaliers’ frustrating loss to Kings does not add up: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wednesday’s 127-120 loss in Sacramento was a head-scratcher for the Cavaliers. Despite an obvious advantage in the frontcourt, and a 38-point performance from Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland was unable to overcome a sluggish start on defense, fading late in the fourth quarter after fighting back to tie the score.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: UFC 281, NFL Week 10 $1,250 first bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As sports fans look forward to an exciting, action-packed weekend, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code CLEFULL offers three bonuses to first-time customers that...
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
‘I don’t think you’ll find another room like it:’ Browns quiet receiver room content to let play do the talking
BEREA, Ohio -- Across the NFL, the wide receiver position is the one with maybe the most mystique. Those rooms are typically the ones filled with superstars, often with big personalities to match highlight-reel plays, a lot to say and mercurial in nature. Not in Cleveland, though, with a room...
Magnificat volleyball loses in 4 sets to Cincinnati Ursuline Academy in OHSAA Division I state championship
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Magnificat’s quest for back-to-back state volleyball championships came up one win short as the Blue Streaks lost in four sets to Cincinnati Ursuline Academy, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21, on Saturday at the Nutter Center on the campus of Wright State University. After winning the opening...
Now a Press Club Hall of Famer, Mary Kay Cabot never thought she’d be covering the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thirty-one years. You’re Mary Kay Cabot, and you’ve been covering the Cleveland Browns for 31 years – the same team you watched on TV every Sunday while growing up in Lakewood. Your dad was Joe Cabot, a Lakewood fireman and a Korean War...
