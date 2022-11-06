ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ toughest remaining opponents this season

CINCINNATI, Ohio - If the first half of the 2022 season hasn’t already been an uphill battle for the Cincinnati Bengals, the hill only gets steeper from here. Heavy is the head that wears the crown. Entering the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL (.536), the defending AFC champion Bengals are yet to rematch Kansas City and Buffalo, two of their playoff opponents from last season, along with two AFC East teams that made the postseason last year who are each seeking a deeper run this season.
NFL Week 10 Best Bets: ATS picks for Sunday

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 10 schedule started with the Carolina Panthers pulling off a 25-15 upset of the Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point home underdogs....
Time to see what Browns coaches did during bye week – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns prepare to face the Miami Dolphins:. 1. The Dolphins are 6-1 and average 30 points a game when Tua Tagovailoa is the starting QB. So that’s what the Browns are facing. They could be the fastest team in the NFL, at least when it comes to their passing game. They are averaging 294 yards per game in the air, second only to Kansas City.
How the Browns perform in games after the bye week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The bye week is the rest point in the NFL. It gives teams extra time to heal, to regroup, and prepare for what lies ahead of their season. For the Browns, “regroup” should be the theme for their bye week. This unit has dealt with a long list of grievances including a historical blown lead, a car wreck involving its star edge, unexpected reliance on its rookie kicker, and it has only been eight games.
Aggression or possession? Browns approach and more to watch Sunday against the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There are two ways the Browns could approach Sunday’s game in Miami. We’ll look at two previous examples under Kevin Stefanski as examples. Against the Titans in 2020, the Browns came out firing, scoring on all six of their first-half drives including five touchdowns on their final five drives of the half. Kendall Lamm -- yes, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm -- scored a touchdown, Baker Mayfield caught a pass and the Browns hit on plays of 75, 36, 35 and 26 yards in the game’s first 30 minutes to build a 38-7 halftime lead.
