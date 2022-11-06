ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Aaron Carter memoir release delayed amid criticism from Hilary Duff and singer’s family

The release date of Aaron Carter’s posthumous, unfinished memoir has reportedly been pushed back, following criticism from the late singer’s friends and family. Carter was found dead at his California home on 5 November 2022, aged 34.The book, titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, was written by journalist Andy Symonds and scheduled to be released on 15 November by Ballast Books. Shortly after the release was announced, Hilary Duff criticised the move as a “heartless money grab”.The Lizzie McGuire star and Carter dated for nearly two years, beginning in 2001 before breaking up in 2003....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life

Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
NME

Joni Mitchell announces new live album of comeback Newport Folk Festival performance

Joni Mitchell has announced plans to release her comeback Newport Folk Festival performance as a live album. Earlier this summer, Mitchell performed a surprise set at the legendary music festival – which she last appeared at in 1969 – delivering a 13-song “JONI JAM” set that featured Carlile on the tracks ‘Carey’, ‘A Case Of You’ (for which Marcus Mumford was also welcomed out) and ‘Big Yellow Taxi’.
WASHINGTON STATE
NME

George Harrison tribute film ‘Concert For George’ is being re-released in cinemas

A concert film dedicated to George Harrison is being re-released in cinemas across the world later this month. Concert For George, was first shot in 2002 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a year after the late Beatles‘s death and featured Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne and members of Monty Python. It was organised by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia.
NME

Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
NME

‘Mammals’ review: James Corden might be a muppet, but he makes great TV

We get it. You don’t care for James Corden. You think he throws sulphurous eggs at waiters while soiling his big nappy. You suspect that in the dark of the night, once he’s closed the bedroom door in his palace made of ice cream, he cackles like a goblin and pulls off his friendly mask to reveal the grotesque and warty face of a troll. And in a way, it would be difficult to disprove any of this.
NME

How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates

Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME

Daniel Craig “happy” and “so much fun” since quitting Bond

Daniel Craig appears to be a “happy” man since leaving the role of James Bond behind. His Spectre co-star, Dave Bautista, thinks the 007 star is under less pressure now. The two actors have reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Bautista has said there’s been a change in Craig. He told Entertainment Weekly Craig was “really put through it on Bond”.
NME

Drake and 21 Savage ordered to stop using fake Vogue magazine covers

Drake and 21 Savage have been ordered to stop using a fake Vogue cover story to promote their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. A judge ruled in favour of publisher Condé Nast today (November 10), issuing a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the two rappers according to Billboard.
NME

Johnny Depp thanks Rihanna for Savage x Fenty role

Johnny Depp has thanked Rihanna publicly for enlisting him to star in her latest Savage X Fenty campaign show. The actor’s casting was met with criticism earlier this month due to the controversy around the defamation case he won against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was awarded $10million (£8million)...

