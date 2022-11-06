ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia

By Octavia Johnson
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.

Tennessee was originally tied with Ohio State for the No. 2 spot after their win again Kentucky, 44-6. The ranking dropped after their Saturday game against Georgia who is currently No. 1. The score was 27-13 leaving Tennessee 8-1 in their season.

LIVE TWEETS: Tennessee vs Georgia

Tennessee is currently sitting at 1,339 points. Ahead of them is Georgia at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3 and TCU at No. 4.

Tennessee was ranked No. 24 after Week 1 of the college football season. After the Vols’ win against the Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennesse went up to No. 15 .

The Vols didn’t stop climbing the ranks as they took on Florida and beat them 38-33. Tennessee was soon ranked at No. 8 in the football poll . Then the Vols won against LSU for the first time since 2005, placing them at No. 6 .

Hendon Hooker signs two NIL deals ahead of Georgia game

Another historic game left Tennessee fans excited about the outcome. After a historic win from Tennessee against Alabama, the Vols came in at No. 3 . Finally, the poll updated the points and found that Tennessee and Ohio State were tied at No. 2 last week.

With Tennessee now at No. 5, they’re looking ahead to their next game for Week 11 against Missouri on Saturday at 12 p.m in Neyland Stadium.

