Orlando, FL

“Greater scope to make a difference”: Orlando native serving U.S. as Marine aviator

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 1st Lt. Hector M. Hernandez is an Orlando native now serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Hernandez is an alumni from Edgewater High School and a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical School in 2020.

He has been a part of the Marines now for two years, serving as a student pilot with Training Squadron 27, located at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.

“I enjoy the fast-paced dynamics, environment and mission set that we are training to support,” said Hernandez.

The air training program focuses on the complexity of today’s aircraft.

After successfully completing the program, aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”

Once graduated, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly specific aircraft, like the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 S.

“My biggest accomplishment is finishing the initial training with the Marine Corps,” said Hernandez. “It was both mentally and physically demanding, and has helped me prepare for my aviation career.”

Hernandez is honored to be serving in the Marine Corps.

“Serving means not only having the obligation to serve the community, but having a greater scope to make a difference,” added Hernandez.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

