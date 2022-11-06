ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Expert recommends shopping for Thanksgiving now, but not for reasons you’d expect

By Iz Martin, Kyle Makin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpzqV_0j0xe1R200

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A study released this week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture said that the country is facing a shortage of turkeys.

But what about in the Great Lakes State?

A poultry expert with the Michigan Farm Bureau confirmed that while a couple million turkeys died of avian influenza nationwide, Michigan is looking like it’s in good shape come Turkey Day.

“There were about 7 million turkeys that were lost this past year due to avian influenza,” said Ernie Birchmeier, the Senior Industry Relations Specialist with the MFB.

Birchmeier said there are plenty of factors when it comes to there being less turkeys nationwide, but a rise in bird flu is not out of the ordinary.

“It’s not much different then when young students go back to school in the fall and why we see an increase in influenzas in spring and fall,” said Birchmeier. “Because you’re bringing those kids back together with their different set of bugs if you will.”

Each year, more than 200 million turkeys are produced.

“There certainly will not be a turkey shortage this coming year,” said Birchmeier “So consumers can be rest assured there will be plenty of turkeys available for them and their families to consume on Thanksgiving Day.”

But you will find one problem due to the influenza uptick.

“Those birds that were lost would typically be some of the larger birds that available to consumers at Thanksgiving time,” said Birchmeier.

The biggest thing consumers are worrying about for Thanksgiving is inflation. The price per pound of turkey is up to $2 a pound nationwide, a $1.15 more than last year.

“A lot of food inflation can be tied directly to higher energy costs, higher input costs, higher fuel cost which is apart of energy,” said Birchmeier. “You know and higher labor costs and our farmers have felt this as well.”

Birchmeier’s biggest piece of advice? Get out there and start shopping now, as the prices will only get higher as Turkey Day nears.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Michigan reports decline in COVID cases, uptick in deaths

Michigan health officials identified fewer COVID-19 cases but more deaths last week compared to the prior weekly update from the Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 9,992 new COVID cases last week, which signified a 14% decrease week-over-week. The addition dropped the seven-day average from 1,323 to 1,138 reported cases per day.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan, If You See a Dog Wearing a Red Collar Leave Immediately

Well, you might want to reconsider that collar color. If you have a pup in your life or are just a lover of doggies, you may need to know this information. Dog collars and leashes serve to not only protect a dog and other people. They can help us know whether a dog wants affection, has special needs, or what it's reaction could be when a stranger or a child is near.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy