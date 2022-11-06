ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors. Court records show Shaheed Syed has agreed to plead guilty to a sole charge of providing a false address on a form when purchasing two guns last year. A judge will have to sign off on the agreement, which calls for Syed to be sentenced to time already served. Prosecutors have alleged that Syed may have played a role in at least one of the killings over the summer, but he has not been charged in that case. His father, Muhammad Syed, has been charged in three of the killings and is a suspect in the fourth.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO