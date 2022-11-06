ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 66

Elaine Baca
3d ago

There are New Mexico laws on the books that are not enforced, due to liberal policies that are soft on crime, that are not mentioned here. One of those is no cash bail which enables law breakers to immediately return to the streets to continue their reigns of terror. These are laws passed by the mostly Democrat NM House and Senate.

Reply(2)
10
 

KRQE News 13

Over 50 illegal immigrants rescued from Albuquerque stash house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeland security rescued more than 50 illegal immigrants from a stash house in Albuquerque, including small children that were being held for ransom. Investigators say they were crammed into this tiny apartment on Palomas Drive SE near Trumbull and Zuni. They say they were tipped off by Phoenix police, who got a call […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

AG seeks missing Indigenous person last seen in RR

ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing indigenous 53-year-old Harris Y. Begay, who was last heard from on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Begay was driving a 2018 Grey Chevrolet Malibu with NM License Plate: ATRS47, according to the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nexttv.com

Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things

A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell battling Gabe Vasquez for CD2 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez is a big race many New Mexicans are following Tuesday night. This year, the race is expected to be more competitive after redistricting reshaped the southern Congressional district, roping in Democratic stronghold in Albuquerque’s westside and the South Valley. Herrell won […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire broke out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico (UNM). Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Now, not much is left of the building. Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) went to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Family speaks out about fatal shooting by police

Julian Sanchez and his friend had been drinking and playing blackjack at a casino before driving home early Saturday morning. On Tramway and Rover NE, just south of Menaul, 21-year-old Sanchez crashed in the median, toppling a street sign. The two young men were in and out of consciousness as...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cannabis sales flying high in NM

New Mexico broke another record for monthly sales of adult-use cannabis in October, when the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta brought thousands of travelers to the state. Recreational sales stood at more than $25 million in October – a first since sales began in April, and the fourth straight month...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer

EL PASO, Texas - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two undocumented migrants after investigation revealed they had assaulted a federal office near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Kevin Escalona Gonzalez and Yuleixy Mata Fuentes were taken into custody and charged them with the assault. The FBI said a U.S. Border Patrol agent were advised The post FBI arrests two Venezuelan nationals for assaulting a federal police officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to make plea on gun charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors. Court records show Shaheed Syed has agreed to plead guilty to a sole charge of providing a false address on a form when purchasing two guns last year. A judge will have to sign off on the agreement, which calls for Syed to be sentenced to time already served. Prosecutors have alleged that Syed may have played a role in at least one of the killings over the summer, but he has not been charged in that case. His father, Muhammad Syed, has been charged in three of the killings and is a suspect in the fourth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

It’s time to dive in to signing season for local college-bound athletes

Hope Cristian’s Reese Hinnerichs (center) dives in to the pool to start the 200-yard freestyle event during the state swimming and diving meet championships last February at Albuquerque Academy. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal) National Signing Day will see scores of athletes across New Mexico sign their letters of intent...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Speed camera turned off after citation errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A speed camera in Albuquerque has been turned off after drivers were incorrectly cited. Albuquerque Police say some drivers were recently cited by a speed camera after it was incorrectly programmed. Police say they are sending letters to drivers who were impacted by the incorrect speed...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Automated speed device gets it wrong, mistakenly issues citations

An automated speed enforcement device in Albuquerque. City officials said the wrong speed limit was programmed into one of the devices, which led to more than 300 speeding tickets being canceled. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal) Hundreds of speeding tickets are being canceled after the wrong speed limit was programmed into...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

