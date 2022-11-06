ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

17-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, suspect in custody

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said.

Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police, although police confirmed the victim was a male.

“I was devastated, shocked, surprised…That it happened to my nephew, my 90 pounds nephew,” Sandy Johnson, the victim’s aunt told Channel 2 Action News.

Police confirmed with Channel 2 Action News 23-year-old Tavares Spencer was charged with murder and is currently booked at the DeKalb County Jail.

“We have to put the guns down. It’s too many of our young kids dying every day. Nobody is talking. Everybody is watching. That’s a baby. That could be your nephew. That could be your grandson. It could be your cousin. It was somebody’s child,” Johnson said.

Police did not provide any information regarding what led to the shooting.

shay hardaway
5d ago

I'm lost for words .... I have a son who just turned 17 in July. Plz Creator of ALL things, watch over ALL of my children and loved ones.... plz watch over me and their fathers as well and guide us in the direction that you want us to lead our children! 🙏🏾

