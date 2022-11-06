Read full article on original website
Related
WTVW
DOJ to monitor voting sites in these 64 cities and counties
(The Hill) – The Justice Department announced on Monday that it would monitor election sites in 24 different states around the country on Tuesday to ensure compliance with voting rights laws. “Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections...
WTVW
Florida’s Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in...
WTVW
How some of the highest-profile governor’s races went
(NEXSTAR) — While not all races have been called across the U.S., many high-profile gubernatorial elections have now come to projected ends. Here are how the chips fell for some of the nation’s most recognizable candidates. Controversial figures re-elected. One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in...
WTVW
Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope
(The Hill) – Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise. GOP victories in Senate races in New Hampshire and Colorado had not...
Comments / 0