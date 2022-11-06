Read full article on original website
Voices: Republican reactions to the midterms make it clear. The age of Trump is over
President Biden and the Democratic Party just defied political gravity. The results are still coming in, but in major races across the country, an indictment of Trumpism was delivered. What we saw was a debunking of the manufactured “red wave” narrative and a vindication of Democratic politics.Heading into Tuesday’s midterm elections, the prevailing media narrative was that concerns about inflation and crime would supersede any concerns about abortion rights and democracy. Democrats were slammed as out-of-touch on the most important issues facing Americans. Forecasting models projected a 50%+ likelihood that Democrats would lose the Senate, and an overwhelming likelihood...
Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Dale Strong has been elected to the north Alabama congressional district being vacated by U.S. Rep Mo Brooks. Strong on Tuesday defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer to win Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, the state’s only open congressional seat this year.
AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
