Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Mysterious golf cart moved but remains parked at recreation center
A mysterious golf cart has been moved but remains parked at a recreation center in The Villages. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo complained last month to the Amenity Authority Committee about the golf cart which had been parked in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. Biebesheimer revisited the topic Wednesday morning before the AAC. She said the golf cart has been moved, but remains parked at the recreation center.
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
businessobserverfl.com
Developer to bring 420 apartments to Pasco
More apartments are coming to Pasco County. An undisclosed buyer has bought a 22-acre parcel of property and intends to build 420 luxury apartments on the site. The property sold for $18.8 million. According to the Eshenbaugh Land Co., the property is located along State Road 56 in Wesley Chapel...
Citrus County Chronicle
Home Grown Harvest for a Cause
City of Inverness partnership with the Key Training Center is showing harvest of their labor at the City Garden on Martin Luther King Boulevard. The Key Training Center, a nonprofit organization providing residential and day services to approximately 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Citrus County, is utilizing the 22-bed garden to offer educational programs on-site.
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nicole sets sights on Florida coast: Citrus awaits impacts
County commissioners late Wednesday afternoon declared a local state of emergency for Citrus County in advance of Nicole, which was upgraded to a hurricane. This action is strictly precautionary. Residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding or those in potentially unsafe structures due to prolonged wind, are advised to implement their personal safety plans.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners declared a state of local emergency on Wednesday, November 9 in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole as it nears the Sunshine State. This local state of emergency was issued after Marion County was listed by Governor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala Palms residents get resourceful for scavenger hunt
If you have never participated in a scavenger hunt, you’re missing some fun. Most times, this game is usually played outside and you are given a list of items for which you need to locate. You may be given hints, riddles and/or puzzles that may lead the players to locate the said items.
villages-news.com
The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes
My husband had a business for 25 years locking up abandoned houses for mortgage companies. Which included doing evictions as well. We locked up several houses in THE VILLAGES. The Villages has many people who don’t pay their payments as well as any other development. Saying HUD housing isn’t what you think it is. You could have a VA, FHA or HUD loan and the same things can happen. Once a property is abandoned the mortgage company sends people out to change the locks, cut the grass and remove all debris. There are so many properties around like this that people who pay their bills have no idea this happens. This is a very detail orientated job and takes sometimes years before the mortgage companies can get into a house and take care of the problems. I am very happy to say that we now live here and are very happy here but everyone needs to face it, the name of a development doesn’t make it a pure place to live. It has all the trials and tribulations as any other place.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clayton Homes of Chiefland celebrates grand opening while also giving back to the community
CHIEFLAND — Clayton Homes of Chiefland recently celebrated its grand opening with not just some food and fun, but also turkeys, as well. As a way to celebrate the opening and also give back to the community, employees at the mobile home dealer handed out 125 free turkeys to those who paid a visit to Clayton Homes Saturday for the festivities.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County could see tropical storm-force winds by Wednesday afternoon
Citrus County is under tropical-storm and storm-surge warnings. Residents could start noticing the effects from Tropical Storm Nicole by this afternoon. Wind speeds up to 30 mph are expected. Those winds will intensify over the next 24 hours, gusting to between 40-55 mph early Thursday morning through the lunch hour.
lssc.edu
LSSC to close 11/10 for Tropical Storm Nicole
In anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Lake-Sumter State College will close all campus locations and cancel all classes and activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9. The College will be closed on November 10 and continue to be closed in observance of Veterans Day on November...
villages-news.com
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Meadow Pointe Residents Ask For Help With ‘Drag Strip’
Kyle Molder tried a few years back in 2019 to draw attention to the unsafe crosswalks along County Line Rd. in Meadow Pointe Areas I and II, with minimal success. But, as time went on, the danger only seemed to grow. In 2020, there was a car crash that killed the driver and led to the speed limit being reduced from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 35 mph, but it didn’t stop the speeding. The sounds of revving engines can be heard in the early hours of the morning, say residents who gathered at an Oct. 18 meeting at the Meadow Pointe I Clubhouse.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bob Plaisted, Inverness Mayor
We love Inverness! I hear this statement often. I, too, love Inverness! We have a most extra…
Citrus County Chronicle
Lake County felon arrested for leading Citrus County deputies on chase with stolen gun
A Lake County man was taken into custody for allegedly driving away from a traffic stop in Inverness, and tossing a stolen gun during the subsequent vehicle chase with local authorities. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Leesburg 21-year-old Justin Aaron Cook the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 7, under charges...
Citrus County Chronicle
County will not use taxpayer money to fund study for Inverness Village 4
County commissioners agreed by concensus Monday not to spend taxpayer money on a $450,000 engineering study to help Inverness Village 4 residents improve their roads and drainage issues. “The money for the study needs to be funded by the property owners,” Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said.
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
Two onboard as seaplane crashes into Lake Weir in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir on Sunday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that it crashed at around 8:30 a.m. under unknown circumstances. Two people were on board but their status remains unknown. The crash remains under investigation. ©2022...
Comments / 1