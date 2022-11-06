Crystal River closer to expanding mini-golf, driving range development locations

My husband had a business for 25 years locking up abandoned houses for mortgage companies. Which included doing evictions as well. We locked up several houses in THE VILLAGES. The Villages has many people who don’t pay their payments as well as any other development. Saying HUD housing isn’t what you think it is. You could have a VA, FHA or HUD loan and the same things can happen. Once a property is abandoned the mortgage company sends people out to change the locks, cut the grass and remove all debris. There are so many properties around like this that people who pay their bills have no idea this happens. This is a very detail orientated job and takes sometimes years before the mortgage companies can get into a house and take care of the problems. I am very happy to say that we now live here and are very happy here but everyone needs to face it, the name of a development doesn’t make it a pure place to live. It has all the trials and tribulations as any other place.

9 HOURS AGO