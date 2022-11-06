Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James sits out vs. Jazz with foot soreness
Lakers starLeBron James did not play at the Utah Jazz on Monday night because of left foot soreness. It was the second leg of a back-to-back. In addition to the foot soreness, James is overcoming an illness that affected him last week. James scored 27 points on 13-of-23 shooting in...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- - Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' LeBron James exits loss to Clippers with leg soreness
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star LeBron James left Wednesday's 114-101 loss to theClippersmidway through the fourth quarter and did not return. James limped off the court with 5:41 remaining and was grabbing his groin area. The team said he was dealing with left leg soreness. Coach Darvin Ham said the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers visit the Clippers on 4-game road slide
Los Angeles Lakers (2-8, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (6-5, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Los Angeles Clippers looking to stop a four-game road losing streak. The Clippers went 42-40 overall and 9-7 in Pacific Division games...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers pull off surprising rally to halt Cavs' 8-game win streak
LOS ANGELES -- After scoring while being fouled to give the LA Clippers an improbable lead with 37 seconds left to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Paul George let out a scream toward the home crowd. George's three-point play completed a surprising 17-1 run by the Clippers that erased a...
LeBron hurt late in Clippers' 114-101 win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points before leaving the court gingerly with less than five minutes to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The Lakers said James felt soreness in his left leg that appeared to occur after he backed down Paul George to draw a foul in the paint. James had sat out Monday’s game at Utah to rest the persistent pain in his left foot, but he was having one of his best games of the season before his latest injury. James, on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season to become the NBA’s career scoring leader, hit four 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists against the Clippers while finishing one shy of his season high in points. George scored 29 points as the Clippers extended their recent domination of their arena roommates with their ninth consecutive victory over the Lakers. Norman Powell added 18 points for the Clippers, who had seven scorers in double figures during their fifth victory in the past six games without injured star Kawhi Leonard.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Cleveland plays Los Angeles on 8-game win streak
Cleveland Cavaliers (8-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland is looking to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall a season ago while going 25-16 at home. The Clippers...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Amid 2-8 start, Darvin Ham vows turnaround coming for Lakers
SALT LAKE CITY -- An undermanned Los Angeles Lakers team dropped to 2-8 on the season with a 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday. It was their third straight loss, all by 14 points or more. And in each of those losses, L.A. looked progressively ineffective on the...
Kings get balanced scoring in victory over Cavaliers
Kevin Huerter hit two clutch hoops down the stretch Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings avoided more last-second drama by
ABC7 Los Angeles
Utah plays Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight home win
Los Angeles Lakers (2-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Los Angeles aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz shot 47.1% from...
Comments / 0