Lamoure County, ND

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lamoure County crash

By Brendan Rodenberg
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 11/7/2022, 11:35 A.M. —

The names of all individuals involved in the accident have been released by the NDHP. The uninjured driver of the Western Star is Paul Bowen, a 46-year-old man from Glendive, MT. The driver of the Ford, who is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, has been identified as John Woehl, a 69-year-old man from Kulm. The deceased passenger of the Ford has been identified as Renee Woehl, also from Kulm.

It was also revealed in the updated NDHP report that the Ford’s trailer flipped before the Western Star semi-truck got beside the Ford.

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/6/2022, 2:51 P.M. —

Edgeley, N.D. (KXNET) — A woman was killed on Sunday morning during a two-vehicle collision caused by the wind occurring on Highway 281, ten miles north of Edgeley.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP), at around 9:07 a.m., a Ford F150 carrying a trailer was traveling northbound on Highway 281, when a second vehicle- a Western Star also pulling a trailer-attempted to pass. The wind flipped the trailer attached to the Ford, pulling the back of the vehicle to the left and rotating it into the southbound lane. The Western Star vehicle applied the brakes but still struck the Ford into the driver’s side door. The Ford then overturned onto the passenger’s side facing northwest in the Southbound lane. After the impact, the Western Star pulled to the southbound shoulder.

The occupants of the Ford needed to be extricated before being transported to Jamestown Regional Medical Center. The passenger of the Ford, a 64-year-old woman from Kulm, was pronounced dead, and the driver, a 69-year-old man, suffered serious injuries. The driver of the Western Star was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

