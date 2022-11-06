ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele Gets Sporty in Athletic Bra, Bike Shorts and Sneakers En Route to 'Funny Girl'

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Lea Michele brought a business-worthy take to on-the-go style while heading to a matinee performance of “Funny Girl.”

While stepping out in New York City on Sunday morning, Michele wore a casually sporty outfit — composed of a black sports bra and bike shorts — while carrying a green juice. The Broadway star’s athletic set was layered beneath an oversized tan blazer, giving it a contemporary finish. Paired with her ensemble were black sunglasses, a black baseball cap and striped white socks, as well as a delicate gold necklace. Completing Michele’s ensemble was Bottega Veneta’s $2,800 Arco tote bag , a top-handle style crafted from wide strips of woven black leather.

When it came to footwear, the “New Year’s Eve” actress completed her ensemble with a set of white athletic sneakers, appearing to feature knit uppers with a lace-up silhouette. Exaggerated ridged white soles added a comfortable nature to the set, rounding of Michele’s attire with an equally sporty finish. The style also channeled the retro chunky “dad sneakers” popularized in the ’90s, which have re-emerged as a popular casual shoe today.

Michele has frequently utilized the sidewalk as her own personal runway this season, following her numerous appearances as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.’ Earlier in October, for example, she was potted in a sweater vest, cargo skirt and knee-high leather boots with the same woven Bottega bag — one of her go-to’s as of late — while heading to Broadway.

Michele’s shoe style is often contemporary and versatile. During appearances and on the red carpet, the Teen Choice Award-winning actress often wears pointed-toe pumps and strappy sandals from top brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, her footwear ranges from slip-on loafers to slides and sneakers, hailing from Veja, Madewell and Anine Bing.

PHOTOS: Discover Michele’s style evolution on the red carpet in the gallery.

