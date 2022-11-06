ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails ‘team player’ Mohamed Salah after double at Tottenham

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBvxQ_0j0xZREM00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp talked up the impact of “team player” Mohamed Salah after his brace at Tottenham earned a first Premier League away win of the season following a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Salah struck twice in the first half, firing home after Darwin Nunez’s 11th-minute pass before he latched onto Eric Dier’s mistake and lobbed Hugo Lloris five minutes before the break.

Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left for Spurs, who produced their trademark second-half rally but Liverpool held on to end their poor run of away form in the Premier League.

Last season’s joint Golden Boot winner Salah had endured a slow start by his own high standards with only five goals during the first two months but now has 11 in his last 12 matches.

Klopp insisted: “Even in this slow start, Mo was involved in the most chances in Europe but we didn’t take them or he didn’t take them and it can happen for a striker, it is a completely normal phase.

“But everyone knows when you look back at his career, everybody will remember one of the best strikers you ever saw because the numbers will be absolutely insane.

“Tonight what pleased me the most is he scored the two goals and then he played like a real, real team player.

“I am not surprised by that but it is just important because he got confronted with these questions as well about the slow start and then it is like (in his head) you have to score a hat-trick. But it was all about first defending and then you will get your chances again.

“Really pleased for him, top performances and sure outstanding attitude tonight.”

The Liverpool boss was quick to shut down talk of how far off their best level they were but made reference to the fact it was a draw with Tottenham in May that cost them the Premier League title.

“Last year we nearly – and we know you can write that in big letters – but we nearly won all four competitions but we drew twice against Tottenham,” he added.

“Winning here is incredibly difficult and so it is not about now we have to play all the time like this. What we have to show is the attitude and the commitment to defending, that is what we have shown definitely 100 per cent.”

Klopp marked all three points with his post-match fist pumps to the travelling Liverpool fans and conceded it had been a long time coming.

He said: “It was not my plan, actually. I didn’t want to do it but I got carried away and thought the people deserved it a little bit.

It was tough times, they had now to travel a lot in the Premier League until they saw these first three points so I got a little carried away but it is big, absolutely big

Jurgen Klopp

“It was tough times, they had now to travel a lot in the Premier League until they saw these first three points so I got a little carried away but it is big, absolutely big.”

Conte started his press conference by reopening old wounds after Klopp had criticised his style of football following their draw back at Anfield last season.

“Before I answer your question, Jurgen was happy for the way we played tonight? Yeah? No, because it was important to know his opinion,” the Spurs boss quipped.

Tottenham were punished for a slow start when Salah fired Liverpool into a deserved early lead but the hosts responded well with Alisson Becker diverting Kane’s cross onto the post before the Reds number 11 grabbed his second when Dier miscued his header.

Kane gave Spurs hope with a fine first-time finish, after Dejan Kulusevski made an instant impact off the bench, but after Clement Lenglet and Rodrigo Bentancur failed to make the most of headed chances, the hosts tasted a third defeat from their last four league games.

Ivan Perisic had hit the crossbar early into the second half after the home fans had booed at the break.

“We have to show in every moment great respect for our fans because they are our fans, they pay the ticket. At the same time, if you ask me if I was a bit disappointed? Yes,” Conte insisted.

“I continue to repeat always the same situation from the start of the season and I say we have just started a process. I think after one year we made a lot of improvement.

“If someone thinks that we are already ready to win, I have to be honest with you and tell you it will be really, really, difficult. Because when you start and Liverpool is a good example, when you start a process, you need time and patience.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
ESPN

Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out

Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher names his 26-man England squad for the Qatar World Cup… with the Liverpool legend including Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips but NOT fellow injury doubt Reece James

Jamie Carragher has revealed that he would take Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to the World Cup despite fitness concerns surrounding the Manchester City duo, but would not risk Chelsea's Reece James. Gareth Southgate is due to name his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday, and has a number of...
The Associated Press

Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
Yardbarker

Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup

Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Yardbarker

Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham

Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
The Independent

What could Liverpool’s uncertain future mean for Jurgen Klopp?

If, as has been suggested, Fenway Sports Group turns a £300million investment in Liverpool into a $5billion sale in a dozen years, the venture capitalists may reflect on two of the best business decisions they ever made. One was simply buying Liverpool, recognising an undervalued asset, acting quickly – as New England Sports Ventures – when Tom Hicks and George Gillett were ousted by the board at the time, seeing the potential. The other was hiring Jurgen Klopp.There is a host of reasons why Liverpool’s value has mushroomed. It is part of a picture of a broader rise in...
The Associated Press

Sadio Mané off injured for Bayern ahead of World Cup

MUNICH (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Mané went off injured while playing for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen on Tuesday, with 13 days until his national team plays its first World Cup game. Mané was replaced by Leroy Sané in the 20th minute after seeming to indicate a...
ESPN

World Cup Stock Watch: Maddison, Neuer rise; Camavinga, Pique fall

The days are counting down to the start of the World Cup in Qatar, with the host nation kicking it all off on Nov. 20 when they take on Ecuador. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) All 32 finalists are making their closing plans for the tournament,...
The Associated Press

Mané’s injury overshadows 6-1 win for Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — An apparent injury for Sadio Mané ahead of the World Cup overshadowed Serge Gnabry’s hat trick in a 6-1 win for Bayern Munich over Werder Bremen on Tuesday in the Bundesliga. Mané contributed to Bayern’s first goal when his shot was blocked into the...
The Independent

Football rumours: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen on Manchester United’s radar

What the papers sayNapoli striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly emerged on the radar of Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 23-year-old features on the club’s list of goalscoring targets for next year. Osimhen is the top scorer in Serie A, with nine goals in 13 games.However, the Red Devils could face strong competition from Real Madrid for Osimhen’s signature. The Daily Mail, citing Spanish outlet Sport, says Madrid are also keen to attract Osimhen to the Bernabeu, along with AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.Elsewhere, The Sun, via German outlet Bild, reports Bayern Munich bosses are unconvinced about...
Yardbarker

Watch: Tsimikas has Salah in bits after spotting Klopp doppleganger

One Liverpool fan caught the eye of Kostas Tsimikas for a brilliant reason whilst he was out and about with Mo Salah helping hand out presents across the city. The Greek international joked he’d spotted Jurgen Klopp’s doppleganger (the resemblance is certainly uncanny), which had his teammate in tears of laughter in their taxi.
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy