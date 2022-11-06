ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Goals galore as Rangers slip up – 5 things we learned from the Premiership

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S98m1_0j0xZQLd00

Even by cinch Premiership standards, there was a plethora of drama in the latest weekend of action in Scotland’s top flight.

There were a glut of goals and significant results at either end of the table, and the controversy appears to have been ramped up by the early use of VAR rather than diminished.

After action-packed wins for Aberdeen, Livingston, Celtic , Ross County , St Johnstone and Hearts, here are five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.

A big weekend in the title race?

Time will tell but it felt that way after Celtic extended their lead to seven points. The mood among Hoops fans felt very different when Dundee United equalised with three minutes left at Parkhead on Saturday, but goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada earned the champions a 4-2 win. The jubilation continued into Sunday when Rangers went down 2-1 against St Johnstone. A late Abada goal against United in late January proved a significant moment in last season’s title race. Celtic moved two points behind Rangers, who had drawn in Dingwall earlier in the day, and then went top with a 3-0 derby win days later. They never lost their place at the summit and look unlikely to relinquish it this time around.

Goals galore

The six games produced 29 goals with every team contributing to the tally. Only Rangers and Hibernian failed to get more than one goal. Ross County had not managed multiple goals in the league all season before beating St Mirren 3-2 while Livingston had only done so on one occasion before recording the same scoreline in their favour at Kilmarnock. It is the first fixture card that all 12 teams have scored in since August 2017, and there were a mere 22 goals on that weekend.

Andy Halliday is a goal machine

Halliday struck twice in Hearts’ 3-2 win over Motherwell to take his recent tally to four in four matches. Playing at left-back, the former Rangers player headed home the opener seven days after scoring with the same part of the body against Ross County and remarking on the rarity of such an event. The 31-year-old has now scored 11 times for Hearts and they have all been in victories.

VAR causes exasperation among managers

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was especially frustrated with the disruptive nature of how the new technology is being used and claimed it was changing the laws of the game and being used to re-referee incidents despite being promised the opposite. Both he and Hibs boss Lee Johnson likened the system to a new toy that was being over-used. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson felt a red card and a penalty against his team should have been overturned while Motherwell boss Steven Hammell could not understand the difference between handball appeals at either end that both went against his team.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s tenure under threat

Pressure piled on the already under-fire Rangers boss following the defeat to Saints. The latest setback came on top of Rangers finishing with the worst record in Champions League history when a 3-1 Ibrox win for Ajax left them with six straight defeats and a minus-20 goal difference. A lamentable second-half performance in Perth will turn more fans against the former Rangers player and anything less than maximum points from upcoming games against Hearts and St Mirren would leave him vulnerable going into a five-week interval between games.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England World Cup squad: The key questions facing Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England football team squad for the Fifa World Cup finals at St George’s Park on Thursday, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who...
The Independent

Is Man Utd vs Aston Villa on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Unai Emery will be hoping to make it two wins in two games against the same opponent since taking charge of Aston Villa - but he’ll need to improve one of his ongoing weaknesses, which is away form, to do so.A 3-1 win over Manchester United at the weekend was the perfect start to life in the dugout for the former Villarreal boss, but now he takes his side to Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round.Rotation could be a factor, as could how each club values this competition in terms of a route into Europe and a potential...
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
The Independent

USA World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

The United States secured their spot in Qatar after finishing third in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. They ended the octagonal standings with 25 points – the same as Costa Rica – but a superior goal difference ensured Gregg Berhalter’s men clinched one of the three automatic qualifying spots alongside Canada and Mexico.It was a suitable redemption for the team who failed to reach the tournament in Russia 2018, missing the World Cup for the first time since 1990, and a fitting reward after three years of growing success. The USA head into this campaign as the reigning Concacaf Nations League...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 squads: Latest news on all 832 players heading to Qatar

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar is upon us and all 32 teams are in the process of naming their squads, with each country allowed to select a 26-man group for the first time.It means there will be 832 players heading to the first winter World Cup, with a deadline of Monday 14 November to submit the squads - just seven days before the tournament begins with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.Gareth Southgate will name his England group on Thursday afternoon, with debate currently ongoing over a number of the spots, while other countries’ announcements will filter through across...
The Guardian

Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges

Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
The Guardian

‘He has such a significant presence’: South Koreans sweat on Son’s fitness

Just as the English public became wearily familiar with the bone structures of the foot with metatarsal injuries to David Beckham before the 2002 World Cup and Wayne Rooney four years later, South Korean fans are learning all about facial fractures and eye sockets. Diagrams, X-rays and reports of how long it took other players with similar injuries to return are the order of the day as Son Heung-min recovers from surgery after his head collided with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba while in action for Tottenham in the Champions League last week.
The Independent

The Independent

913K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy