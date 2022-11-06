Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert - live: Democrat Adam Frisch ahead of Republican in tight Colorado election
Lauren Boebert’s unexpectedly tight race for re-election in Colorado has emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the 2022 midterms.By Wednesday afternoon, the extreme Republican was trailing behind Democratic challenger Adam Frisch for her House seat in the state’s 3rd Congressional District 2200 votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.The race still remains too close to call – though the New York Times is estimating that Ms Boebert will claw her way back to victory, based on the areas in the district still left to report votes.The tight race comes as something of a surprise to both...
2022 election: Control of US House goes through New York’s suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City’s suburbs. One of the nation’s bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans...
Biden’s next 2 years: Changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
GOP nudges closer to House majority; Senate control could hinge on Georgia runoff
Washington — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority Wednesday, while control of the Senate hinged on a few tight races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Either party could secure a...
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election
It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run.Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump's appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival.Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump to delay his planned announcement next week, saying the party's full focus needs to be on Georgia, where Trump-backed football great...
CNY judge loses reelection as GOP sweeps ‘pick four’ race for state Supreme Court
Utica, NY — An Oneida County judge lost his bid for reelection as Republicans swept a “pick four” race for the top Central New York trial court. State Supreme Court Justice David Murad, a Democrat, will not get another term as he came in fifth among candidates for the four open positions.
Molinaro declares victory over Riley in 19th Congressional District
Republican Marc Molinaro declared victory over Democrat Josh Riley in the sprawling 19th Congressional District after winning 52% of the vote on Election Night. Riley said in a statement he would not concede until all the absentee and affidavit ballots were counted. Molinaro is the former Dutchess County executive who...
2022 midterm election live updates: What to watch as high-stakes votes are tallied
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is here. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before dawn? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.
Shiroff, Mannion race too close to call in 50th Senate District
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The race between Sen. John Mannion, the Democratic incumbent, and challenger Rebecca Shiroff, a Republican, is so close that it will likely be decided by absentees and affidavit ballots and could force a recount. Shiroff ended election night with only a 396-vote lead. Shiroff had 60,245 votes....
Conole leads Williams in Congressional District 22 with 26% of votes in, AP says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole is leading Republican Brandon Williams 59.4% to 40.6% in the race for the House of Representatives seat in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press. About 26% of the votes have been counted, AP said. The campaign has been...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
Appellate judge won’t block appointment of Trump Org monitor
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company can’t avoid an independent monitor’s oversight while it appeals a court’s decision to require an outside watchdog, a New York appellate court judge ruled Wednesday. Angela Mazzarelli, an associate justice on the state’s mid-level appeals court,...
Native child welfare law faces major Supreme Court challenge
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today on the most significant challenge to a law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The outcome could undercut the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which...
John Fetterman defeats Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania; control of Congress still unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news...
