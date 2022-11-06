Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey right about Killian Hayes?
Killian Hayes has gotten off to a rough start in his 3rd season for the Detroit Pistons and that is putting it lightly. His shooting woes have been well documented in the past, but he’s hitting just 18 percent of his shots right now and playing the fewest minutes of his career.
Lakers lose (again) as Russell Westbrook proves to be team’s best player
The Los Angeles Lakers are becoming that slow-sinking ship that is close to hitting that iceberg for a total collapse. After winning two straight games last week, the Lakers gave them both back with two listless performances against the Utah Jazz on Friday when the defense disappeared for 130 points and on Sunday when the offense just collapsed under the weight of Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers showcase same exact problems in yet another Clippers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in freefall after getting run off the floor by the Utah Jazz (twice!) and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This could also apply to the recent series with the Los Angeles Clippers, as the Clips have dominated the series to the tune of winning 33 of the last 41 matchups against the Lake Show.
Nets back down on Ime Udoka, make Jacque Vaughn their next head coach
The Brooklyn Nets have moved away from hiring Ime Udoka as head coach, instead promoting Jacque Vaughn. Amid all of the controversies surrounding the Brooklyn Nets, the team and head coach Steve Nash agreed to part ways. Shortly after the news was announced, there were reports that the Nets were planning to hire Ime Udoka from the Boston Celtics. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to using crude language towards a female subordinate, who he later had an improper workplace relationship with.
What To Watch: TCU-Texas, Oregon-Washington, Tide-Ole Miss
No. 4 TCU has a chance to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game, but who would play the Horned Frogs for the title could remain very much in question. The unbeaten Horned Frogs take a two-game lead into Austin to face No. 18 Texas, which is part of a three-way tie for second. The Longhorns, No. 23 Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in the league. Kansas State and Baylor face off this weekend as well. TCU would clinch the top spot in the championship game with a win. It’s pretty jumbled from there. Texas is coming off a win at Kansas State, which already lost at TCU. Baylor’s final three games are Kansas State, TCU and Texas, so the defending Big 12 champion Bears control their destiny in trying to get back to the title game.
Pac-12 Power Rankings: The race for the title game is still close
Ah don’t give in (hang on in there) Ah, I said hang on (hang on in there) The Pac-12 needs to hang in there. Oregon is at number six in the latest College Football Playoff rankings as the highest-ranked team in the conference. The Trojans sit at number eight. The Ducks are still getting penalized for their blowout loss to Georgia at the beginning of the season, which is understandable.
