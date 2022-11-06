No. 4 TCU has a chance to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game, but who would play the Horned Frogs for the title could remain very much in question. The unbeaten Horned Frogs take a two-game lead into Austin to face No. 18 Texas, which is part of a three-way tie for second. The Longhorns, No. 23 Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in the league. Kansas State and Baylor face off this weekend as well. TCU would clinch the top spot in the championship game with a win. It’s pretty jumbled from there. Texas is coming off a win at Kansas State, which already lost at TCU. Baylor’s final three games are Kansas State, TCU and Texas, so the defending Big 12 champion Bears control their destiny in trying to get back to the title game.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO