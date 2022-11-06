ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtoc.com

LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
11Alive

Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates

ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia governor election results | County by county map

ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
WCBD Count on 2

Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
The Hill

Georgia early voting shatters record

Georgia voters have broken midterm records for early voting, with more than 2.5 million in-person and absentee ballots cast as of Friday, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Saturday. The state saw record first-day midterm turnout when early voting opened last month, nearly twice the turnout on the first day...
wtoc.com

Interview: Georgia lottery official Gretchen Corbin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the largest jackpot in Powerball history and it could be yours. WTOC’S Sam Bauman talks to a Georgia lottery official Gretchen Corbin. Here’s what Corbin had to say about Monday’s drawing.
wtoc.com

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for General Election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Georgia and South Carolina for the General Election. Per polling site, the lines might vary but they are expecting a large turnout, so there could be lines at some point. They had a nearly 56 percent turnout in...
