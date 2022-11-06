Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
LINK: Election results in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day across the United States. WTOC is focusing on results in our 20 counties in Georgia and South Carolina. Please click here to view election results. The WTOC team will be updating numbers as they become available after polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Georgia Midterm Election Day 2022 | Live updates
ATLANTA — Georgia voters are off to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are such positions as state governor and a U.S. Senate seat. 11Alive is where Atlanta speaks and we want to hear from you. Have you encountered...
wpde.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia governor election results | County by county map
ATLANTA — UPDATE: NBC News projects Gov. Brian Kemp will win this race. The polls closed in Georgia in all but a few precincts at 7 p.m. on Election Night, and now election observers are watching as results flow in for races such as governor, U.S. Senate and more.
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
WJCL
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
WJCL
Election Results: Voters to decide South Carolina state seats, amendments
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in South Carolina. Several state seats and measures will be decided in South Carolina in 2022. Check back on November 8 for live election results.
Incumbent candidates see wins during South Carolina election
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked a big night for incumbent candidates in several races across the state. Gov. Henry McMaster could be on a path to history. After winning a full second term as South Carolina’s governor, it would make him the state’s longest-serving since he was sworn into office after then-governor Nikki […]
wach.com
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
Georgia early voting shatters record
Georgia voters have broken midterm records for early voting, with more than 2.5 million in-person and absentee ballots cast as of Friday, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Saturday. The state saw record first-day midterm turnout when early voting opened last month, nearly twice the turnout on the first day...
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for General Election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday in Georgia and South Carolina for the General Election. Per polling site, the lines might vary but they are expecting a large turnout, so there could be lines at some point. They had a nearly 56 percent turnout in...
wtoc.com
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
wtoc.com
SC Superintendent Race Watch: Democrat Lisa Ellis, Republican Ellen Weaver compete for position
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state education superintendent race is one of the more closely watched races in South Carolina. Democrat Lisa Ellis and Republican Ellen Weaver are competing to succeed Republican Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is not seeking re-election. The two candidates met for the only time on the...
Over 560K South Carolinians voted during early voting period
Over 560,000 South Carolinians voted during the early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election.
