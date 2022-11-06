ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn, Texas A&M rosters both dealing with ‘lingering effects’ from flu

Jimbo Fisher rapped his knuckles on his desk late Wednesday morning, hoping for the best. A week after a flu outbreak within his program left Texas A&M without at least players, including 12 starters, in a loss to Florida, the Aggies’ head coach expressed optimism about his team’s health heading into Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach

Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD

John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
