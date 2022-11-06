Read full article on original website
Cadillac Williams confident Auburn’s staff will deliver improved gameplan, no negative vibes
Cadillac Williams presented a challenge to his coaching staff during their Monday morning meeting that may have been his biggest ask of them yet during his short tenure as Auburn’s interim coach. He wanted them to carve out time for self-care: sleeping, eating, working out. There wasn’t much time...
Mississippi State is in AD John Cohen’s DNA, but ‘a whole lot of wow’ drew him to Auburn
John Cohen questioned himself late last month as he weighed whether to leave his alma mater, Mississippi State, for Auburn. “Am I being ridiculous here? What are you doing?”. Cohen’s decision to leave Mississippi State, where he served as athletics director for six years and before that spent eight years...
Auburn, Texas A&M rosters both dealing with ‘lingering effects’ from flu
Jimbo Fisher rapped his knuckles on his desk late Wednesday morning, hoping for the best. A week after a flu outbreak within his program left Texas A&M without at least players, including 12 starters, in a loss to Florida, the Aggies’ head coach expressed optimism about his team’s health heading into Saturday’s game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
What we’ve learned about Auburn in Carnell Williams’ 2nd week as coach
Cadillac Williams enters the second game of his tenure as Auburn’s interim hoping to turn outscoring Mississippi State 27-9 in the second half of last week’s 39-33 overtime loss into a complete four quarters against Texas A&M. Auburn (3-6, 1-5 SEC) announced a sell-out on Wednesday for Saturday’s 6:30 pm CT game Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5 SEC) on SEC Network.
Joseph Goodman: Give Coach Cadillac a chance to win the job
Ted Lasso got a tattoo of a Cadillac the other day. First tat ever for the unlikely coach of AFC Richmond. Did it hurt? “Does a buffalo use its horns for honking?” he said. I took that as an answer in the affirmative. “Never too late to believe...
John Cohen details his journey from Bama fan to Auburn AD
John Cohen took a pause when the inevitable question of a new Auburn athletic director who was born and raised in Tuscaloosa during Tuesday’s introductory press conference. “And growing up in Tuscaloosa?” Cohen said with a smile. “Yeah, I remember the buses rolling up in front of our house to go to Birmingham to play football games, and the neighborhood would go out, shake their hands. That’s all part of your childhood, but I can tell you this, I always — I mean, when you talk about the star power that Auburn has always had, even growing up in that town, boy, it was sure fun to watch that and to recognize that.”
Phillip Ensler elected: First Jewish Alabama state representative in nearly 50 years
Phillip Ensler, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama and a former aide to Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, won election to the Alabama State House of Representatives on Tuesday, becoming the first Jewish candidate to win a seat in Montgomery in nearly 50 years. Ensler’s victory was a...
Alabama inmate Marquis Hatcher dies after assault at Elmore Correctional Facility
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility died after an assault by another inmate on Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. Marquis Hatcher, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree burglary in a Montgomery County case. The ADOC said Hatcher was taken to the infirmary at Staton Correctional Facility...
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
