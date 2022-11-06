Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg said services such as HBO Max are throwing filmmakers “under the bus”.The 75-year-old film director seemed to be referring to high-profile new films that are being released on streaming platforms and not theatres.“The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases,” Spielberg told The New York Times. “They were paid off and the films were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max. The case I’m talking about. And then...
