ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqkt.com

Highway Patrol continues investigation into muscle cars racing on I-71

Authorities continue to investigate an incident over the weekend involving some muscle cars racing each other on I-71. The Highway Patrol’s dispatch center in Wooster received multiple calls Saturday night, at around 6pm, regarding five cars traveling recklessly on 71, near Stratton Road in Wayne County’s Congress Township. About an hour later, troopers located the vehicles in Richland County, near U.S. Route 30. When troopers attempted to pull over the cars, they took off and a chase ensued. Eventually, troopers were able to stop one of the vehicles, while another was located the following day in Morrow County. The patrol says two firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered from one of the vehicles. Once again, the investigation is ongoing and all charges are pending.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop

FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, OH
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault

Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
BRYAN, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

The Village of New Washington holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas

NEW WASHINGTON—The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
NEW WASHINGTON, OH
13abc.com

Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
NORWALK, OH
cleveland19.com

Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House

MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of November 7

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
HURON COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy