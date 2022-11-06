Read full article on original website
Hot coals from grill start home fire: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries at the time of the report. Open...
wqkt.com
Highway Patrol continues investigation into muscle cars racing on I-71
Authorities continue to investigate an incident over the weekend involving some muscle cars racing each other on I-71. The Highway Patrol’s dispatch center in Wooster received multiple calls Saturday night, at around 6pm, regarding five cars traveling recklessly on 71, near Stratton Road in Wayne County’s Congress Township. About an hour later, troopers located the vehicles in Richland County, near U.S. Route 30. When troopers attempted to pull over the cars, they took off and a chase ensued. Eventually, troopers were able to stop one of the vehicles, while another was located the following day in Morrow County. The patrol says two firearms and suspected narcotics were recovered from one of the vehicles. Once again, the investigation is ongoing and all charges are pending.
Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop
FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Post investigating fatal crash on Hildebrant Road in Richland County
BUTLER — Troopers from the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hildebrant Road, south of state Route 97 in Worthington Township. A passerby discovered the vehicle at approximately 6:45 a.m. this morning. The preliminary investigation showed a GMC...
Man found guilty in death of Ohio woman
The man charged with killing an 18-year-old Akron teenager was convicted of murder on Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
Local fire departments suspend search for missing Lake Erie kayaker
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire departments working to locate a missing kayaker on Lake Erie have suspended their search, according to the Avon Lake Fire Department (ALFD). On Saturday, the department said they received a call regarding a man unable to re-board his kayak after falling out. The Sheffield...
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
crawfordcountynow.com
The Village of New Washington holds 2022 Dutchtown Hometown Christmas
NEW WASHINGTON—The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
13abc.com
Norwalk man dead after allegedly stabbed by relative
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A Norwalk man is dead, with police alleging that he was stabbed by a 16-year-old relative with a knife. According to Norwalk Police report, officers were called to a home on Washington Street after 1 p.m. Saturday night. The police chief said a female caller told...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
cleveland19.com
Habitat for Humanity reopens Lorain County restore
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A local organization is making the current high inflation rates less of a burden for families by opening up a new restore shop, giving families an inexpensive way to furnish their homes. Kaliya Smith recently became a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater...
richlandsource.com
Jordan to represent Richland, Ashland counties in the U.S. House
MANSFIELD -- Conservative Jim Jordan will once again represent Richland County and Ashland County in Washington, D.C. The 58-year-old Republican from Champaign County easily won re-election for Ohio's 4th House seat on Tuesday, a newly configured district that includes Richland and Ashland counties.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of November 7
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of November 7. Erie County. There are currently no active construction projects in Erie County. Huron County. There are...
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the execution date of a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland can be postponed.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
