Winter Park, FL

2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed Monday morning in a four-vehicle crash in Lake County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened at 7:14 a.m. on County Road 44 near North Silver Lake Road in Leesburg. The FHP said the crash involved a 2003...
LEESBURG, FL
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash

LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
SANFORD, FL
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Seminole County man among 2 killed in crash, troopers say

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash in Dixie County on Sunday. A sedan crashed on County Road 351 north of Horseshoe Beach around 12 a.m., troopers said. The vehicle drove onto a shoulder before striking a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL

