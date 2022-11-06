Read full article on original website
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by Chevy, patrol car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Orlando Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 417 near mile marker 11. Troopers said two vehicles, an Osceola County Sheriff's Office patrol car and a Chevy Silverado, and a pedestrian...
click orlando
2-vehicle crash shuts down Daytona Beach intersection
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash has shut down a major intersection in Daytona Beach on Tuesday. The crash happened in the intersection of N. Clyde Morris and LPGA boulevards before 7 a.m. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball announces...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Wednesday afternoon, Daytona Beach Shores police began evacuating more structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion fromTropical Storm Nicole, which is still miles off land. Among the complexes were Twin Towers, St. Kitt's, Marbella, Pirates Cove and Sunglow Resort. Several...
click orlando
Crash into ditch off ramp to SR-528 near Orlando International Airport sends 2 to hospital
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash into a ditch off an eastbound ramp to State Road 528 near Orlando International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department. The airport said police responded to a crash on Tradeport Drive around 7:45 a.m. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
1 dead in 4-vehicle crash on County Road 44 in Leesburg
Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection. Deputies say a 46-year-old...
WESH
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash
fox35orlando.com
Crash causing backups on I-4 East in Volusia County
LAKE HELEN, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a crash that's causing traffic backups on Interstate 4 in Volusia County Sunday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on I-4 East near State Road 472 in Lake Helen. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in...
WESH
Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash on I-4, troopers say
WESH
Several people injured in Orange County crash, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue said a crash left several people hurt Sunday night. The crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail near Rosamond Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday. One person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and two others had moderate injuries,...
click orlando
New Smyrna Beach man killed in rollover crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 59-year-old New Smyrna Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:33 p.m. in Volusia County when troopers said the driver of a Jeep Wrangler driving northbound on State Road 415 north of South Rasley Road failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after being ejected from vehicle
WESH
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores police responded to the scene of a crash on Saturday. The crash happened in the area of A1A on the 2900 block. After being struck by a vehicle, a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
WESH
Orlando officials prep for Nicole but don't expect similar flooding to Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor was at Orlando's only sandbag site at the city’s Streets and Stormwater facility Tuesday. He's encouraging people to get ready but said they don’t expect this to be anything like Hurricane Ian. That’s what we saw people doing here this morning: The...
1 dead after crash in Volusia County, troopers say
WESH
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
WESH
Brevard County officials give update on preps for Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County gave an update Wednesday morning on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelters opened Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. in Brevard County. There are a total of four shelters in the county. The county's schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the...
WESH
Seminole County man among 2 killed in crash, troopers say
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a deadly crash in Dixie County on Sunday. A sedan crashed on County Road 351 north of Horseshoe Beach around 12 a.m., troopers said. The vehicle drove onto a shoulder before striking a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
