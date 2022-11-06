Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
